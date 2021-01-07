Good news for Cheyenne fans of food! One of the Captial City's newest eateries is bringing food that they say will, "awake all five senses."

Durbar Bistro is serving Nepalese and Indian dishes in the old Pie Lady location on East Lincolnway in Cheyenne (map). Dunbar serves authentic dishes from Nepal and India.

We were so happy to find this place open when we rolled into Cheyenne. We ordered the garlic naan, chicken tikka masala, and bhindi bahar for takeout. The food is AWESOME - such a nice spice profile on the entrees! - Heather M. Via Yelp

Bringing a unique cuisine to Cheyenne wasn't the only challenge Durbar Bistro's general manager Bir Raut had to face. Before they opened in July, they had to remodel their space and prepare to open during the heart of the pandemic.

Now they are spicing up the Cheyenne food scene with curry, Tikki masala, butter chicken, and many more dishes. They also feature vegetarian and vegan options.

Raut says that they have an everyday lunch special also, from 11:00 AM to 2:30 PM. Dinner is served from 2:30 to 8:00 PM.

GREAT FOOD! The curry chicken was so good. I was happy I had leftovers for the next day. They serve iced chai and it's my new obsession. The staff is very efficient and kind, the restaurant is clean and observes social distancing. GO! You will not regret it! - P M. Via Yelp

Durbar Nepalese and Indian Bistro is open for dine-in, takeout, or delivery, Tuesday through Sunday, 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM.