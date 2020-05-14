21 Things You May Not Know About Dustin Lynch

When he began his country music career, Dustin Lynch came out swinging, figuratively speaking: In his relatively short career, the singer-songwriter already has seven No. 1 hits to his name; three of those chart-topping singles came off of Lynch’s sophomore album, Where It’s At … consecutively, followed immediately by two more consecutive No. 1s from his Current Mood album.

So, sure, you know Lynch's music -- but how well do you really know Lynch himself? Read on to find out, in Lynch's own words.

The first celebrity I ever met was ...

Vince Gill. It was an inner-city children's golf tournament. I was there to help out, and Vince was there to be the celebrity guy. I told him I was in town to write songs, and he kind of took me under his arm, and he said, "I'm glad you're here," and he took me over to his car and showed me some new golf clubs that nobody had yet, that weren't even on the market.

My first celebrity crush was ...

Reba McEntire -- the Queen.

The first thing I notice about a girl is ...

Definitely her smile and her eyes; I don't know which one comes first. If we go deeper than physical, I notice her sense of humor pretty quick.

My best pickup line is ...

My guitar. I have no game; that's why I pick up the guitar.

The sexiest woman alive is ...

Kate Upton.

The sexiest man alive is ...

The Dos Equis guy ("The Most Interesting Man in the World").

If I could meet a famous historical figure, I would want to meet ...

Davy Crockett.

If I could be anybody else in the world, I would be ...

I wouldn't wish that upon myself at all. If I could live in somebody else's shoes for a certain moment, it would have to be Garth [Brooks], back in his heyday. I would love to actually be in his boots and figure out why he's doing what he's doing.

One place that I would love to visit is ...

Australia. I would love to go Down Under and see what's going on down there.

One smell that I love is ...

Any kind of baked cobbler. But here's the weird smell that I love that people have always thought was funny: I love the smell of skunks. Driving down a back road, and you smell a skunk that's sprayed or been hit -- I love that. It reminds me of home.

If I could shop at just one store it would be ...

Bass Pro Shops.

Boxers or briefs ...

Briefs.

My favorite brand is ...

Calvin Klein.

My favorite thing to do on a day off is ...

To ride back roads, find a field, kick back and listen to music.

One song that always makes me cry is ...

"Ships That Don't Come In" by Joe Diffie.

My worst habit is ...

Not being able to turn off. I'm a laid-back guy, but my brain is always wrapped up in music.

My guilty pleasure movie is ...

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, Step Brothers or Wedding Crashers.

If I had a job outside of music, it would be ...

If I could be involved in the hunting and fishing industry, that would be amazing. That said, I studied biology in college, and that led into me being really involved in anatomy and being a pre-med major. So, probably something in the medical field.

One job I would never want to have ...

I've already had! ... I was working in a sewage treatment testing facility. With my biology degree, I got this job at an environmental lab: We tested sewage runoff, we tested chemical warfare waste runoff. It's a job I'll never do again and I would never wish upon anybody. It was motivation to get my music in gear, though; it was the kick in the butt I needed. In desperation, you make things happen.

One thing that scares me is ...

Fear of failure. You're always looking for a thumbs-up. Ronnie Dunn and Alan Jackson are still trying to have hits. They've had 20 years of hits, but they're still looking for a thumbs-up. You put a piece of your heart out there, and you just hope that people love it. But that's what makes this job fun: Sometimes people don't love it. Failing the ones that love me is a big fear of mine.

A dream I have is ...

To make a difference in [country music]. If I can have one song, 20 years down the road, that people will want to play in this genre, that's a dream of mine.

This story was originally written by Stephen L. Betts, and revised by Angela Stefano.