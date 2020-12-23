Dustin Lynch’s Family Has a Unique ‘National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation’ Tradition

Dustin Lynch's distinct family Christmas tradition is sure to excite fans of National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation.

Sitting down with Taste of Country Nights, Lynch reveals that he and his family are loyal fans of the cult classic Christmas film starring Chevy Chase — a story that follows the Griswold family as they try to prepare for the holiday, but things keep going humorously awry.

"One unique tradition that we have as a family, we're big National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation fans. Cousin Eddie gifts us all a gift in our family and we open them all at once and then it's a race to see who can figure out what the gift means and what scene it's from. It's usually from an object off in the distance in a scene or a line somebody says," the country star explains of a tradition started by his grandparents years ago.

He says he and his family watch the movie "multiple times" during the month of December, adding: "I think it's pretty unique."

This playful activity is one way Lynch and his family ensure they have time to be together during the holiday season, a time of year the singer is adamant about using to recharge after a year on the road.

"I think we tour so hard throughout the year, it's important to me to give everybody that family time and space and a breather because we can come back in the new year fresh and hit it hard," he says.

