Dustin Lynch is kicking off the new year by taking all the right "roads;" his latest single, "Ridin' Roads" has driven to No. 1 on Billboard's Country Airplay chart.

The ascent to the top of the chart is spurred by a 23 percent increase in radio impressions, allowing it to claim the summit of the chart. With "Ridin' Roads" topping Billboard's Country Airplay chart, Lynch now has seven chart-topping singles.

"I can't think of a better and stronger way to kick off 2020," Lynch remarks to Billboard about his latest achievement.

Dustin Lynch Was a Young Romeo

"Shoutout to everyone who's been ridin' roads while cranking this one up. A No. 1 song is life-changing ... what a blessing," he adds. "It feels like we are just getting started, too. We've been hard at work on our new tour and are ready to hit the road. Come celebrate with us this year!"

"Ridin' Roads" has earned Lynch another distinction, as the song becomes his second Country Airplay No. 1 as a co-writer. Lynch also co-wrote his single "Good Girl" alongside Andy Albert and Justin Ebach.

Both songs will appear on Lynch's upcoming fourth album, Tullahoma, which he co-produced alongside Zach Crowell. His other historic Country Airplay chart-toppers are "Small Town Boy," "Seein' Red," "Mind Reader," "Hell of a Night" and "Where It's At (Yep, Yep)."

Lynch will be embarking on his headlining Stay Country Tour this year, with the first date on Jan. 30 in Detroit. The tour will consist of 15 stops in cities like Boston, Kansas City and Pittsburgh. Travis Denning is set to open the majority of the dates.