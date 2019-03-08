Dustin Lynch continues to keep it simple with "Ridin' Roads," his new single from an upcoming studio project.

The R&B-influenced, rural cruiser finds the singer driving around farm country with his lover, excited for an evening that will feature ice cold beer, a moonlit lake, no distractions and clear sexual ambitions — familiar themes in country music, especially over the last five to 10 years. All you guys trying to wine and dine your girlfriend in the city are doing it wrong, he insinuates. Grab a sixer get away from the tall buildings if you really want so romance.

Ashley Gorley and Zach Crowell helped Lynch write "Ridin' Roads," and together they add the kind of specific detail so often lacking from similar songs. "Out there where the moon hits the water / Out there with your lips in mind / I don’t know where we are/ ‘Cause somebody stole the street signs," he sings during the second verse. That's the kind of country credibility you only get from stealing a few yourself or knowing a guy who did. Otherwise this mellow love song builds on what Lynch built with hits like "Good Girl" and "Small Town Boy," but not so much "Seein' Red."

Did You Know?: That's Sarah Buxton singing harmonies with Lynch on "Ridin' Roads," per Billboard.

Dustin Lynch's "Ridin' Roads" Lyrics:

Ridin’ roads / Ridin’ roads

This town ain’t got no nightclub / We don’t need no neon lights / Girl I got that ’87 gassed up / Thirty early out there in your drive / Got you a bullet in a koozie keep it ice cold / Take a sip before we get gone / Lookin’ at you with your hand out the window / I’m turning right while you’re turning me on.

Chorus:

Ridin’ roads that don’t nobody go down / Little trip through the country side / These 38’s makin’ them world go 'round / I hit a curve just to make you slide / The only light is a flashin’ yellow / The only thing that I want is your kiss/ I’m lovin’ nothin’ to do with you baby / Just ridin’ roads on a night like this.

Out there where the moon hits the water / Out there with your lips in mind / I don’t know where we are/ ‘Cause somebody stole the street signs / I’mma take my sweet time / Guess I could go on forever / With you riding shotgun / All our friends are probably making plans baby / But we already got one.

I got one hand on the wheel / And I got the other trying to cross the line, line, line / The way you make me feel I wanna / Keep it rolling til the sun rise.