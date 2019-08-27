Rising star Dylan Schneider has two loyal fans in one of country music's biggest acts.

Schneider — who released his previous EPs Wannabe, 17 and Spotlight's on You independently — has signed with Interscope Records and partnered with his friends Florida Georgia Line for the release of his 2019 EP, Whole Town Talk, through the duo's label, Round Here Records.

Schneider co-wrote the EP's title track alongside the duo's Tyler Hubbard and hit songwriter Corey Crowder, and the project was produced by "Simple" co-writer Mark Holman. The "Cruise" hitmakers took their support for the up-and-comer one step further by giving him the platform to win over their fans with an opening slot on the remainder of the Can't Say I Ain't Country Tour.

“I’ve looked up to BK and Tyler for a long time now, and Interscope has been an amazing label home. To have two monsters in the music industry like FGL and Interscope joining forces on my behalf is a dream come true. Truly humbling," Schneider says in a press release. "This new EP has been a long time coming, but I promise it’s worth the wait. This is hands down the best music i have ever written and recorded - can’t wait to share it with the world.”

“We are so excited to get to join team Dylan to help encourage, support, and create opportunities for this amazingly talented artist and writer," FGL add in the same release. "We’ve loved Dylan since the day we met three or four years ago and are so thankful to have him in our family and on our roster. Timing is everything — and for Dylan, the time is now.”

Schneider continues on the road with the superstar duo through September when the Can't Say I Ain't Country Tour wraps on Sept. 28 in Irvine, Calif.