Early Voting Begins in Wyoming

Early voting in Wyoming began Friday and will continue to Monday, Nov. 2, the day before the General Election on Nov. 3.

In Natrona County, people can vote by mail or in person at the Natrona County Clerk's Office in the Old Courthouse, 200 N. Center St.

Natrona County Clerk Tracy Good said her office on Friday mailed out 8,700 ballots, which represents one-third of the total 27,100 registered voters in the county.

Voting booths also have been set up outside the clerk's office, Good said. "We've had about 160 walk-ins."

Good recommended that people who received absentee ballots to fill them out and return them as soon as possible. Besides mailing them to the Old Courthouse, the clerk's office has set up a drop box.

She also urged civility when the General Election draws near. "Be patient and expect longer waits, and try to be as patient as possible," she said.

On Friday, Secretary of State Ed Buchanan said in a prepared statement that COVID-19 should not affect people's ability to vote.

"In these unprecedented times, it is crucial that every Wyoming voter has the opportunity to safely exercise their right to vote either by absentee or in-person as outlined in Wyoming law,” Buchanan said.

Quarantined voters may request an absentee ballot from their county clerk and return it by mail before Nov. 3. Voters who are placed in quarantine within two weeks of election day should contact their county clerk to determine how best to ensure their safe access to the polls.

Likewise, any registered voter may request an absentee ballot through their county clerk. Requests for ballots may be made by phone, email, fax, in-person, or by returning the request form sent out by the Secretary of State’s Office in June.

To cast an absentee ballot, register to vote, or view precinct-by-precinct sample ballots, voters should visit their county clerk’s office. The list 23 county clerks can be found on the Secretary of State's website.

