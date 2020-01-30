UPDATE: All of I-80 Between Laramie and Cheyenne Closed

11:45 P.M.:

Interstate 80 and U.S. 30 between Laramie and Cheyenne have been reopened.

6:06 P.M.:

As of Thursday at 6 p.m., the estimated opening time is in 14 to 16 hours.

4:40 P.M.:

The westbound lanes of Interstate 80 and U.S. 30 between Laramie and Cheyenne have now been closed.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Winter conditions have forced the Wyoming Department of Transportation to close eastbound Interstate 80 between Laramie and Cheyenne.

Eastbound U.S. 30 between Laramie and Cheyenne is also closed.

As of Thursday at 4:30 p.m., the estimated opening time is in four to six hours.

Drivers are encouraged to call 511 or go to wyoroad.info for the latest road conditions.

​​