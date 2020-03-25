East’s Ky Buell and Sheridan’s Sam Lecholat Honored by MaxPreps

Cheyenne East senior Ky Buell and Sheridan junior Sam Lecholat were chosen recently as the Wyoming basketball Players of the Year by Maxpreps.com.

The website chose to honor a player in all 50 states and the District of Columbia now that the 2019-20 season has concluded, some of which were shortened by COVID-19, like Wyoming.

Here's what Maxpreps.com had to say about Buell:

Wyoming

Ky Buell, Sr., East (Cheyenne)

Averaged 22.5 points per game while leading East to a 23-3 record and Class 4A state championship.

We think they meant the 'Class 4A state championship tournament.'

Buell had an outstanding prep career and was an All-State selection all four years.

For the complete list of girls' picks, click here.

As for Lecholat, he's an All-State honoree for the first time in his career as a junior. Here's what Maxpreps.com had to say about the Sheridan Bronc:

Wyoming

Averaged 18.4 points, 11.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest to lead the Broncs to the 4A East title game. Committed to Montana State.

To see their choices for the boys' selections, click here