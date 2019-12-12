Ed McCaffrey Named as UNC’s New Head Coach

Former Broncos Denver Broncos WR Ed McCaffery has been coaching high school football in the Denver area for two years.

Now the three-time Super Bowl champ is making the jump to college ball.



Ed played eight seasons (1995-2003) for the Broncos back in the John Elway days. He won Super Bowls XXXII and XXXIII with Denver.

Ed also won Super Bowl XXIX with the San Francisco 49ers. One of Ed's sons, Christian McCaffrey is a star for the Carolina Panthers.

Ed replaces former UNC coach Earnest Collins, Jr., who led the Bears from 2011–2018. UNC went 2-10 last year.

Denver7 has the news on how he'll now be the head coach of the UNC Bears

The last years have seen Ed as the Head Coach at Valor Christian High School in Highlands Ranch.

This is a great 'get' for the Bears. Good Luck, Ed!