Surprisingly, this was not the world ending or the apocalypse, but it looked like it. Ash fell like snow in Fort Collins consistently over Labor Day weekend, only to be followed by actual snow — and thank goodness for that, because our air quality has significantly improved since six to 12 inches of snow fell on the Cameron Peak Fire.

The City of Fort Collins shared a time lapse video of what the fire looked like on Monday, and yeah, we felt that. You can always check the current air quality here.

Bonus: Here's a comparison of Monday and Tuesday at Horsetooth Reservoir, shared by Tim Gonzales on Facebook.

