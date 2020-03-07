Eight Coronavirus Cases Reported In Colorado, None In Wyoming

As of Friday night, eight COVID-19 coronavirus cases had been reported in Colorado, according to thedenverchannel.com.

The report says six of the eight people who are believed to have been infected with the virus are known to have traveled overseas recently. The report says the infected people range from a girl under the age of 18 to a woman in her 70s. Two of the people were in Denver.

As of Saturday morning, the Wyoming Department of Health website was saying no cases had yet been reported in Wyoming.

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon said earlier this week that the state was doing everything possible to prepare for the virus, including widespread conversations between state health officials and hospitals around Wyoming.

State Superintendant of Schools Jillian Balow said the Wyoming Department of Education was likewise in contact with school districts around Wyoming, and that schools around the state were urging students to wash their hands frequently and take steps to avoid contracting the virus.