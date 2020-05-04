Eight Miles of Road Work on Interstate 80

Starting today, crews with Simon Contractors and the Wyoming Department of Transportation will begin work on about eight miles of Interstate 80 near Herrick Lane.

This is a continuation of a project that started last year, and crews will begin with the turnaround areas used by maintenance and emergency services in the interstate median along mile markers 291.5-299.5 west of Laramie.

The scheduled work includes milling, paving, and dirt work. Crews will be finishing out the project with a wearing course on both the eastbound and westbound lanes of the interstate later this summer. The wearing course improves the friction, smoothness, and durability of the driving surface.

Motorists should stay alert and slow down through the work zone, as reduced speed limits and lane closures are likely through portions of the project.

WYDOT contact for this project is resident engineer Kory Cramer, Kory.Cramer@wyo.gov.

For information about this news release, contact WYDOT District 1 public information specialist Jordan Achs at 307-745-2142 or jordan.achs@wyo.gov.

For the latest road conditions, visit www.wyoroad.info, call 5-1-1, or download the Wyoming 511 app.