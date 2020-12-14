Electoral College Makes It Official: Biden Won, Trump Lost

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Electoral College has formally confirmed that Joe Biden will be the nation’s next president, giving him an electoral majority of 306 votes and affirming his victory in last month’s election.

The state-by-state voting Monday took on added importance this year because of President Donald Trump’s refusal to concede he lost. Heightened security was in place in some states as electors met on the day established by federal law.

The results will be sent to Washington and tallied in a Jan. 6 joint session of Congress over which Vice President Mike Pence will preside.

For all President Trump's objections, there was little suspense and no change as all the electoral votes allocated to Biden and Trump in last month’s popular vote went to each man.