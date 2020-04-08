Elizabeth Stampede Rodeo Cancelled

As COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc on the Colorado economy, small towns are being hit the hardest.

The town of Elizabeth, Colorado has decided to cancel the Stampede Rodeo for 2020. The event was supposed to take place in June and bring in about 12,000 attendees.

Stampede President Jace Glick called it "sad" and told The Denver Channel that it's the first time since World War II that they've had to cancel the rodeo.

We have a lot of exciting changes in store for 2021 and look forward to returning stronger than ever! Posted by Elizabeth Stampede on Tuesday, April 7, 2020

Source: The Denver Channel

​