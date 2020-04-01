The massive Beverly Hills mansion that was once home to Elvis Presley and his wife, Priscilla, recently came up for sale, and it is spectacular.

According to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, Presley bought the 5,367-square-foot mansion on N. Hillcrest Road in Beverly Hills for $400,000 in 1967, the year he married Priscilla. The couple resided there when they weren't at Graceland during their marriage, but the French Regency home — which boasts extraordinarily grand views in every direction, reaching from the city to the ocean — has been updated considerably since the King of Rock and Roll called it home.

The 4-bedroom, 5-bathroom mansion sits on 1.8 acres in an area known as Billionaire's Row, and the recent updates include high ceilings, hardwood floors, floor-to-ceiling windows and glass doors that open onto terraces. The electrical has been updated, and there's also a new laundry room, stainless steel appliances and a resurfaced pool and spa.

There's of course an elegant master suite, while the kitchen features a domed skylight. The living room offers a fireplace flanked by spacious windows. The exterior of the house is just as luxurious, including a pool terrace, an attached guest house and a large motor court.

Mauricio Umansky of the Agency in Beverly Hills held the listing for the house, which was listed for $30 million and recently sold. Whatever lucky buyer got the house will be living in a piece of show business history.