When Elvis Presley married Priscilla Beaulieu in 1967, the King of Rock and Roll and his new bride honeymooned in style at a futuristic estate in Palm Springs that you almost have to see to believe. Pictures of the property reveal a one-of-a-kind residence that remains a landmark to this day.

Designed by renowned architect William Krisel and completed in 1960 by the Alexander Construction Company, the house was originally the personal residence of Robert Alexander. The builder joined his father, George Alexander, in designing and building a series of ultra-modern-for-the-time homes in Palm Springs at the height of the Space Age and America's fixation with space and the future.

Look magazine dubbed the estate "The House of Tomorrow" in 1962, and in 1967, Presley and his bride-to-be were staying at the house, hounded by the press. With the paparazzi assembled out front, the couple famously escaped down a small pathway at the back of the property to where a limo waited to take them to Frank Siantra's private plane, according to Realtor.com. They flew to Las Vegas for their wedding, and then paid $21,000 to rent the house for a year and returned to honeymoon there.

The unique 5,000-square-foot mid-century modern features five bedrooms and five baths, and it's built around a futuristic round concept, with pod rooms jutting off from a central structure like something out of a '60s sci-fi film. Some of the most unique interior elements include a floating fireplace, rock walls, terrazzo flooring and more. The living area is circular and features floor-to-ceiling windows, sliding glass doors and a built-in 40-foot sofa.

The front of the master bedroom cantilevers over the street and also features floor-to-ceiling windows with floor-to-ceiling curtains. The kitchen is also gently rounded and centers around a built-in stove island that features six electric burners and a range hood that looks like it belongs to the Jetsons.

The exterior of the home boasts a pentagonal pool, lush landscaping and staggering views of the hills.

The property is open to the public and has been on the market several times over the last few years, beginning at a jaw-dropping $9.5 million in 2014. It is currently off the market.

