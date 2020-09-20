Emmys 2020: The Complete List of Winners

Even in the age of coronavirus, the show must go on, albeit in a socially distanced manner. Despite the global pandemic, the Emmys still aired like they do every year — with a few 2020 twists. Watchmen entered the night with the most total nominations, followed by Succession, and Ozark. Who took home the big prizes?

Well Schitt’s Creek for one; the show swept nearly all the comedy awards including Best Comedy Series, Best Lead Actor and Actress in a Comedy Series, and Best Supporting Actor and Actress in a comedy series. Succession took Best Drama Series and Best Lead Actor for Jeremy Strong. And Watchmen won Best Limited Series, making it the first comic-book adaptation to win one of the top prizes at the Emmys.

Here are all the winners.

Best Drama Series

Better Call Saul

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

Killing Eve

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Stranger Things

Succession - WINNER

Best Comedy Series

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Dead to Me

The Good Place

Insecure

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Schitt’s Creek - WINNER

What We Do in the Shadows

Best Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Laura Linney, Ozark

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Zendaya, Euphoria - WINNER

Best Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Steve Carell, The Morning Show

Brian Cox, Succession

Billy Porter, Pose

Jeremy Strong, Succession - WINNER

Best Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek - WINNER

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish

Best Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek - WINNER

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Julia Garner, Ozark - WINNER

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve

Sara Snook Succession

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show - WINNER

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

D’Arcy Carden, The Good Place

Betty Gilpin, GLOW

Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek - WINNER

Yvonne Orji, Insecure

Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Mahershala Ali, Ramy

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Sterling K. Brown, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

William Jackson Harper, The Good Place

Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek - WINNER

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kenan Thomson, Saturday Night Live

Best Limited Series

Little Fires Everywhere

Mrs. America

Unbelievable

Unorthodox

Watchmen - WINNER

Best Lead Actress in a Limited Series/Movie

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Shira Haas, Unorthodox

Regina King, Watchmen - WINNER

Octavia Spencer, Self Made

Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere

Best Lead Actor in a Limited Series/Movie

Jeremy Irons, Watchmen

Hugh Jackman, Bad Education

Paul Mescal, Normal People

Jeremy Pope, Hollywood

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True - WINNER

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series/Movie

Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America - WINNER

Toni Collette, Unbelievable

Margo Martindale, Mrs. America

Jean Smart, Watchmen

Holland Taylor, Hollywood

Tracey Ullman, Mrs. America

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series/Movie

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen - WINNER

Jovan Adepo, Watchmen

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend

Louis Gossett Jr., Watchmen

Dylan McDermott, Hollywood

Jim Parsons, Hollywood

Best Competition Program

The Masked Singer

Nailed It!

RuPaul’s Drag Race - WINNER

Top Chef

The Voice

Best Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight - WINNER

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale

Laverne Cox, Orange Is the New Black

Cherry Jones, Succession - WINNER

Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us

Cicely Tyson, How to Get Away With Murder

Harriet Walter, Succession

Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, The Outsider

Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us - WINNER

James Cromwell, Succession

Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian

Andrew Scott, Black Mirror

Martin Short, The Morning Show

Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Angela Bassett, A Black Lady Sketch Show

Bette Midler, The Politician

Maya Rudolph, The Good Place

Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live - WINNER

Wanda Sykes, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Saturday Night Live

Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Adam Driver, Saturday Night Live

Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Eddie Murphy, Saturday Night Live - WINNER

Dev Patel, Modern Love

Brad Pitt, Saturday Night Live

Fred Willard, Modern Family

Best Variety Sketch Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Drunk History

Saturday Night Live - WINNER

Best Variety Special (Live)

73rd Annual Tony Awards

77th Annual Golden Globe Awards

Live In Front of a Studio Audience: All in the Family and Good Times - WINNER

The Oscars

Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez and Shakira

Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones - WINNER

Dave Chappelle: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize For American Humor

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill

John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch

Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah

Hosted Nonfiction Series

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath - WINNER

The World Accordin to Jeff Goldblum

Ugly Delicious

VICE

Best Host for a Reality or Competition Series

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye

Nicole Byer, Nailed It!

Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Daymond John, Robert Jerjavec, Kevin O’Leary, Shark Tank

Padma Lakshmi & Tom Colicchio, Top Chef

Amy Poehler & Nick Offerman, Making It

RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race - WINNER