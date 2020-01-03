Equipment Stolen From Construction Trailer Northeast of Cheyenne

The Laramie County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding whoever burglarized a construction trailer on the outskirts of northeast Cheyenne last month.

Sheriff's spokesman Brandon Warner says the burglary occurred in the 4500 block of Haunted Road sometime between Dec. 13-16.

"A Jumping Jack compactor and Makita miter saw were stolen," said Warner.

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call Crime Stoppers Silent Witness at (307) 638-TIPS. Callers will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

​​