Equipment Stolen From Construction Trailer Northeast of Cheyenne
The Laramie County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding whoever burglarized a construction trailer on the outskirts of northeast Cheyenne last month.
Sheriff's spokesman Brandon Warner says the burglary occurred in the 4500 block of Haunted Road sometime between Dec. 13-16.
"A Jumping Jack compactor and Makita miter saw were stolen," said Warner.
Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call Crime Stoppers Silent Witness at (307) 638-TIPS. Callers will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.