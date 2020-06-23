Get ready, Church Choir: A brand-new Eric Church single is coming, and soon. "Stick That in Your Country Song" will arrive on Thursday (June 25).

A press release announcing the single describes "Stick That in Your Country Song" as "a social commentary on the state of the world ... a rallying cry for cities from Detroit to Baltimore and people from young military veterans to school teachers." The song's title concludes each chorus.

“It’s gonna be the tip of the spear for what’s coming after, and it’s a big spear," Church says of the new single in a video sent to members of his fan club. "I believe it’s the best we’ve ever been in our career."

Following the single's release, Church will share a music video for "Stick That in Your Country Song" on Friday (June 26).

"Stick That in Your Country Song" will be the fourth new song shared by Church since the start of 2020. In February, he debuted the song "Jenny" during an interview at the Country Radio Seminar in Nashville; April brought "Through My Ray Bans;" and he gave a performance of "Never Break Heart" during the ACM Presents: Our Country TV special.

Church's next album, which has yet to be announced, will follow 2018's Desperate Man. That Grammy-nominated project was Church's sixth studio record.