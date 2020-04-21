Eric Church turned to social media on Saturday (April 18) to offer his fans a positive message in the face of very uncertain times due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, sharing uplifting words alongside a snippet of a new song titled "Through My Ran Bans."

Church shared a video with fans, using footage of his past concerts as the backdrop while he delivered a voiceover message of hope, determination and confidence in the fact that the spirit of America won't be held down for long by the worldwide health crisis.

In his words, "Our best is yet to come."

“When the question of who will answer this call is asked, thousands will raise their fist and say, 'I will, we will,'” he says in the YouTube video.

Church states that he doesn’t believe in fear and he doesn’t believe in panic. Those words accompany a series of images celebrating the spirit of his concerts, ultimately meant to give some much-needed strength to the fans who once filled those arenas, letting them know that this time of isolation will pass and normal life will resume with a newfound sense of purpose.

"We shall rage, we shall roar," Church states.

The clip ends with a sample of "Through My Ray Bans," whose lyrics salute the audiences the entertainer plays to every night on tour.

"Everybody's got their arms around everybody else's shoulders / Guarding against the world outside like an army of Friday night soldiers / The battle wages tomorrow, but tonight we've got a drink in our hand / Wish you could stay the way I see you through my Ray Bans," Church sings.

The North Carolina native also debuted a new song titled “Never Break Heart” in an at-home performance during the ACM Presents: Our Country television special on April 5. Church confirmed he had been working on a new album in an interview during the 2020 Country Radio Seminar in Nashville in February, where he also performed a new song titled "Jenny."