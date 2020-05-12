Erica Ferris of Cheyenne East Commits to UNC for Diving

Erica Ferris from the Cheyenne East diving team will be taking her skills to the Division 1 level at the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley. As a senior, Farris finished 4th at the state meet with 353.7 points. She took 5th at state in her junior season, racking up 315.45 points. Both of those seasons, Gabriella Hagler of Natrona was the state champion. As a sophomore, she took 7th in the state diving event and 13th as a freshman.

Ferris did compete on the Cheyenne East track and field team, competing in the 400-meter dash and the 100-meter hurdles.

