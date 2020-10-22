Estes Park Begins Mandatory Evacuation

UPDATE: The initial voluntary evac orders have been upgraded to mandatory.

1 p.m. Update: Voluntary evacuation orders have been implemented for the north border of North St Vrain Ave, west border of Curry Drive, south border of Acacia Drive, and east border of Fish Creek Road.

3 p.m. Update: All of Estes Park is now under either a voluntary or mandatory evacuation order.

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office and the East Troublesome Fire Officials have ordered a voluntary evacuation order for the west side of Estes Park as of 11:43 a.m. Thursday morning.

Areas include Moraine Park, Estes Park Campground, the southern section of Highway 7 north to Marys Lake, Peak View Drive which includes the Aerial Tramway, and north with the inclusion of Deer Ridge. Expanded areas include the north border of Fall River Road, south border of Highway 36, west border of Elm Road, and the east border of Elm Road.



At this time, the evacuation orders are voluntary. However, residents are being told to prepare for mandatory evacuations. Residents and business occupants should leave if they feel the additional time is needed to exit the area. It is encouraged to move pets and livestock out of the area in preparation for a mandatory evacuation order.

To evacuate the area, residents are being told to use Highway 34 eastbound.

Source: Larimer Emergency Telephone Authority Facebook