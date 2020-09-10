Recent snowfall has prevented the Cameron Peak Fire from growing but there's still a long way to go in fighting the flames.

Thursday's (Sept. 10) official estimate of the fire's scope remained at 102,596 acres for the third straight day. There's currently 4 percent containment.

Officials now estimate full containment to come on Oct. 31, 2020.

About 1,200 firefighters are working on the flames. The Cameron Peak Fire is now one of Colorado's worst fires in history, according to Denver7 data:

2020 Pine Gulch Fire 139,007 acres 2002 Hayman Fire 137,760 acres 2013 West Fork Complex Fire 108,045 acres 2020 Cameron Peak Fire 102,596 acres 2012 High Park Fire 87,250 acres