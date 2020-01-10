Etna Residents Win $800K In Cowboy Draw Jackpot

A pair of long-time friends from Etna, Wyoming will be splitting $811,058 after winning the Cowboy Draw jackpot in the Wyoming Lottery earlier this week.

Judy and Gale, whose last names are not being released to protect their privacy, bought the winning ticket at the Maverick Store in Thayne on Christmas Eve.

The winning ticket was drawn on Monday, and the women drive the roughly 8 hours from Etna to Cheyenne on Thursday night to claim their winnings on Friday morning.

Both of the women say they haven't yet decided how they will spend the money.