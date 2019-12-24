Evansville, Mills and Glenrock Named Worst Wyoming Places to Live

I want to state from the get-go that I completely disagree with what I'm about to share. But, there's a new ranking that names Evansville, Mills and Glenrock among the worst places to live in Wyoming.

You can thank Roadsnacks for this special infamous list. They decided to declare the 10 worst places to live in Wyoming. Here's some of the criteria they claim to have used:

Education

Jobs

Crime

Poverty

Real Estate

They also say they factored in income, commute times, etc. How did our area do? Prepare to get ticked. Evansville and Mills are #1 and #2 for worst places to live in Wyoming. Glenrock comes in at #6. Say what?

I've seen Evansville and Mills land on these lists before, but never Glenrock. Where did that come from? I'm mystified.

The Roadsnacks guys do admit that friendly people and scenery are not considered when they put this list together. Let's assume that this list was actually put together based on data and not opinions. If that's the case, explain this to me. According to their "data", Mills has the worst property values and way higher unemployment rate compared to Evansville, but Evansville is still considered a worst place to live? That doesn't make any sense to me at all.

The internet comes up with this kind of crap all the time. It's not like it really matters in the whole scheme of things. But, in a way it does since some people that don't live here make decisions on whether they would call a place home based on internet searches. As for me and my family, we are happy to call this area home no matter what the internet goons have to say.