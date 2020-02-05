Ever Wondered What a Snowplow Looked Like In Wyoming In 1949?

I know that I bring up how much technology has changed our lives in the last 20 years but this is taking this to a whole new level.

Snowplows just used to be tractors with canvas tops back in 1949 in Wyoming. Could you imagine how unbelievably cold that would have been going up and down the streets in Casper with the wind blowing 65 miles an hour?!

In all fairness, I'd like to own one of these just because I think it'd be cool to go up and down my block removing snow in one of these tank looking snowplows. I mean, why did we get rid of the tank tracks? It seems like that would be way more effective when getting around 15 inches of snow.