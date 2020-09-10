Every ACM Awards Album of the Year Award Winner Ever

In 1968, the ACM Awards honored Glen Campbell and his record Gentle on My Mind with the very first Album of the Year award. Since that day, 50-plus years ago, Album of the Year has remained one of the most coveted titles awarded at the ACMs.

While Campbell won the award for a second year in a row (alongside Bobbie Gentry) in 1969, the history of ACM Album of the Year is diverse and storied. You might be surprised, for example, to learn that oft-nominated artists such as Vince Gill and Little Big Town have never managed to walk away with the title. Or that George Strait and Alabama were tied for the most category wins (three each) until Miranda Lambert broke their record when she won her fourth Album of the Year title, for Platinum, in 2005. (She's since cemented that record by taking home a fifth category win, in 2017, for The Weight of These Wings.)

On Sept. 16, the ACM will hand out its 53rd Album of the Year award. Click through the photo gallery below to see every ACM Album of the Year winner ... ever.

Delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 ACM Awards are set to take place on Sept. 16 at 8PM ET on CBS. This year's ACMs will be broadcast from three venues in Nashville, not Las Vegas, Nev., as in most years. Expect performances from the historic Ryman Auditorium, the iconic Bluebird Cafe and the Grand Ole Opry House, where host Keith Urban will be centered.

The Boot will be staying up late covering the most buzzed-about winners, fashion and moments at the 2020 ACM Awards. Readers can watch along with us by checking back to TheBoot.com for the latest CMAs headlines, liking The Boot on Facebook and following The Boot on Twitter.

