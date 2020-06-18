Every Band That’s Ever Played At Cheyenne Frontier Days

We're looking back at over 50 years of concerts at Cheyenne Frontier Days, AKA The Daddy of 'Em All. This list features every main stage musical act since 1966, courtesy of Daniek Long with the CFD Old West Museum.

2009

3 Doors Down

Theory of a Dead Man

Parachute

Safety Suit

George Strait

Julianne Hough

Sawyer Brown

Rodney Atkins

Taylor Swift

Kellie Pickler

Kenny Chesney

Jake Owen

2008

The Guess Who

WAR

Firefall

Atlanta Rhythm Section

Taylor Swift

Rascal Flatts

Blake Shelton

Kellie Pickler

Jason Aldean

Miranda Lambert

Sugarland

Tracy Lawrence

Bill Engvall

Randy Owen with the Cheyenne Symphony

2007

Bon Jovi

Reba McEntire

Trisha Yearwood

LeAnn Rimes

Neal McCoy

Los Lonely Boys

Ronnie Milsap

Big & Rich

Gretchen Wilson

Cowboy Troy

Def Leppard

2006

Steve Miller Band

Martina McBride

Mark Wills

Keith Urban

Hot Apple Pie

Dierks Bentley

Billy Currington

Phil Vasser

Josh Gracin

Montgomery Gentry

Trace Atkins

2005

Ted Nugent

Tesla

Tim McGraw

The Warren Brothers

Gary Allen

Sara Evans

Big & Rich

Cowboy Troy

Toby Keith

Scotty Emerick

2004

George Strait

Dierks Bentley

ZZ Top

Marshall Tucker Band

Randy Travis

Amy Dalley

Brad Paisley

Chris Cagle

Keith Urban

Trick Pony

Kenny Chesney

Uncle Kracker

2003

Staind

Lo Pro

Static X

Toby Keith

Blake Shelton

3 Doors Down

Our Lady Peace

Shinedown

Seether

Damon D’Rio

Chris LeDoux

Willie Nelson

Montgomery Gentry

Alan Jackson

Joe Nichols

2002

Nickelback

Pat Green

Vince Gill

The Guess Who

Steppenwolf

Kenny Chesney

Tracy Byrd

Huey Lewis and the News

The Doobie Brothers

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band

Travis Tritt

Asleep at the Wheel

2001

REO Speedwagon

Kansas

Survivor

Lonestar

3 Doors Down

Lifehouse

Tantric

Clay Walker

Toby Keith

Chris LeDoux

Bryan Adams

Brooks & Dunn

LeAnn Womack

2000

The Judds

Styx

Don McLean

Randy Travis

Ty Herndon

Tanya Tucker

Sammy Kershaw

Neal McCoy

Ricochet

Charlie Daniels Band

Lynyrd Skynyrd

Reba McEntire

1999

ZZ Top

Brooks & Dunn

JoDee Messina

Blackhawk

Williams & Ree

The Bellamy Brothers

Chris LeDoux

Creedence Clearwater Revisited

Beach Boys

Reba McEntire

1998

Sawyer Brown

John Michael Montgomery

Mark Chesnutt

Doug Supernaw

Neal McCoy

Patty Loveless

Vince Gill

Clay Walker

The Kinleys

Faith Hill

Trace Adkins

Alan Jackson

1997

Wynonna Judd

Oak Ridge Boys

Tim McGraw

Toby Keith

Sammy Kershaw

Crystal Bernard

Chris LeDoux

Trisha Yearwood

Cheyenne Symphony

Bryan White

Ricochet

Collin Raye

1996

Terri Clark

Charlie Daniels

Sawyer Brown

Mark Chesnutt

Randy Travis

Kathy Mattea

Jeff Carson

Tanya Tucker

Garth Brooks

Vince Gill

Alabama

Brooks & Dunn

George Strait

1995

Boy Howdy

John Michael Montgomery

Clay Walker

Pam Tillis

John Anderson

Chris LeDoux

Joe Diffie

Alan Jackson

1994

Sawyer Brown

Clay Walker

Confederate Railroad

George Strait

Mark Chesnutt

Brooks & Dunn

Willie Nelson

Alan Jackson

1993

Suzy Bogguss

Dwight Yoakam

George Strait

Chris LeDoux

Pam Tillis

Kathy Mattea

Ricky Van Shelton

Brooks & Dunn

Garth Brooks

1992

Charlie Daniels

Marty Stuart

The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band

Reba McIntire

Randy Travis

Restless Heart

Alan Jackson

Tanya Tucker

Travis Tritt

Wynonna Judd

Clint Black

1991

LaToya Jackson

Robert Palmer

Garth Brooks

Dan Seals

Lorrie Morgan

Williams and Ree

Kentucky Head-Hunters

Oak Ridge Boys

George Strait

1990

Chicago

Reba McIntire

The Judds

Michael Damian

Clint Black

Ricky Skaggs

Tanya Tucker

Randy Travis

Williams & Ree

1989

Escape Club

Joan Jett & the Blackheart

Alabama

K.T. Oslin

Skip Ewig

Reba McIntire

Ricky Van Shelton

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band

George Strait

1988

Beach Boys

Randy Travis

REO Speedwagon

Charlie Daniels Band

Highway 101

Sweetheart of Rodeo

The McCarters

Restless Heart

George Strait

1987

Willie Nelson

Emmy Lou Harris

Starship

Randy Travis

Sawyer Brown

The Oak Ridge Boys

The Judds

1986

John Cafferty and the Beaver Brown Band

Saw Mill Creek Band

Johnny Cash

June Carter

The Carter Family and the Show Band

Exile

The Judds

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band

1985

Night Ranger

Roy Clark

Oak Ridge Boys

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band

Reba McIntire

Lee Greenwood

Charley Pride

1984

Waylon Jennings

Jessie Colter

Mickey Gilley

Charly McClain

Louise Mandrell

Eddie Rabbit

Mel Tillis

1983

Charlie Daniels Band

Oak Ridge Boys

Conway Twitty with The Twitty Birds

Charlie Pride with Dave & Sugar

Shelly West

David Frizzell

1982

Charlie Daniels Band

Mickey Gilley

Johnny Lee and the Urban Cowboy Band

Barbara Mandrell

Ronnie Milsap

T.G. Sheppard

1981

Charlie Daniels Band

Larry Gatlin & the Gatlin Brothers

Oak Ridge Boys

Barbara Mandrell

Moe Bandy and Joe Stampley

1980

Charlie Daniels Band

Johnny Cash

Mac Davis

Eddie Rabbit

Dottie West

1979

Charlie Daniels Band

Merle Haggard

Don Williams

Donna Fargo

Kenny Rogers

Dottie West

Mel Tillis

1978

Larry Gatlin

Gun Shy

Charlie Pride

Dave & Sugar

Johnny Paycheck

Dolly Parton

Kenny Rogers

1977

Jerry Jeff Walker

Red Steagall

Johnny Cash

Barbara Mandrell

Jimmy Dean

Mel Tillis

1976

Roy Clark

Tommy Overstreet

Buck Trent

Freddy Fender

Barbara Fairchild and The Teddy Bears

Conway Twitty

Tanya Tucker

1975

Roy Rogers & Dale Evans

The Sons of the Pioneers

Buck Owens & the Buckaroos

Susan Raye

Marty Robbins

Barbara Mandrell

Mickey Gilley

1974

Doc Severinsen

Today’s Children

Loretta Lynn and the Coal Miners

Kenny Star

Danny Davis and Nashville Brass

Hank Thompson

1973

Lynn Anderson

George Jones

Tammy Wynette

Patsy Stedd

Harold Morrison

The Jones Boys

Roy Clark

Donna Trask

The VIPs

Danny Davis and the Nashville Brass

1972

Buck Owens and the Buckaroos

Susan Raye

Pete Fountain

Roger Miller

Roy Clark

Jody Miller

1971

Festus, Sam & Newley of “Gunsmoke” with the “Frontiersmen”

Roy Rogers & Dale Evans with the “Sons of the Pioneers”

Jerry Reed & Larry McNeely of the Glen Campbell Show

1970

Lorne Green

Don Rice

The Cowsills

Skeeter Davis

1969

Doc & Festus

James West & Robert Conrad

The Frontiersmen & Joanie

1968

Fess Parker

Casper Troopers Drum and Bugle Corps

1967

Michael Landon

Sons of the Pioneers

1966

Sam Sham and the Pharaohs