Every Band That’s Ever Played At Cheyenne Frontier Days
We're looking back at over 50 years of concerts at Cheyenne Frontier Days, AKA The Daddy of 'Em All. This list features every main stage musical act since 1966, courtesy of Daniek Long with the CFD Old West Museum.
2009
3 Doors Down
Theory of a Dead Man
Parachute
Safety Suit
George Strait
Julianne Hough
Sawyer Brown
Rodney Atkins
Taylor Swift
Kellie Pickler
Kenny Chesney
Jake Owen
2008
The Guess Who
WAR
Firefall
Atlanta Rhythm Section
Taylor Swift
Rascal Flatts
Blake Shelton
Kellie Pickler
Jason Aldean
Miranda Lambert
Sugarland
Tracy Lawrence
Bill Engvall
Randy Owen with the Cheyenne Symphony
2007
Bon Jovi
Reba McEntire
Trisha Yearwood
LeAnn Rimes
Neal McCoy
Los Lonely Boys
Ronnie Milsap
Big & Rich
Gretchen Wilson
Cowboy Troy
Def Leppard
2006
Steve Miller Band
Martina McBride
Mark Wills
Keith Urban
Hot Apple Pie
Dierks Bentley
Billy Currington
Phil Vasser
Josh Gracin
Montgomery Gentry
Trace Atkins
2005
Ted Nugent
Tesla
Tim McGraw
The Warren Brothers
Gary Allen
Sara Evans
Big & Rich
Cowboy Troy
Toby Keith
Scotty Emerick
2004
George Strait
Dierks Bentley
ZZ Top
Marshall Tucker Band
Randy Travis
Amy Dalley
Brad Paisley
Chris Cagle
Keith Urban
Trick Pony
Kenny Chesney
Uncle Kracker
2003
Staind
Lo Pro
Static X
Toby Keith
Blake Shelton
3 Doors Down
Our Lady Peace
Shinedown
Seether
Damon D’Rio
Chris LeDoux
Willie Nelson
Montgomery Gentry
Alan Jackson
Joe Nichols
2002
Nickelback
Pat Green
Vince Gill
The Guess Who
Steppenwolf
Kenny Chesney
Tracy Byrd
Huey Lewis and the News
The Doobie Brothers
Nitty Gritty Dirt Band
Travis Tritt
Asleep at the Wheel
2001
REO Speedwagon
Kansas
Survivor
Lonestar
3 Doors Down
Lifehouse
Tantric
Clay Walker
Toby Keith
Chris LeDoux
Bryan Adams
Brooks & Dunn
LeAnn Womack
2000
The Judds
Styx
Don McLean
Randy Travis
Ty Herndon
Tanya Tucker
Sammy Kershaw
Neal McCoy
Ricochet
Charlie Daniels Band
Lynyrd Skynyrd
Reba McEntire
1999
ZZ Top
Brooks & Dunn
JoDee Messina
Blackhawk
Williams & Ree
The Bellamy Brothers
Chris LeDoux
Creedence Clearwater Revisited
Beach Boys
Reba McEntire
1998
Sawyer Brown
John Michael Montgomery
Mark Chesnutt
Doug Supernaw
Neal McCoy
Patty Loveless
Vince Gill
Clay Walker
The Kinleys
Faith Hill
Trace Adkins
Alan Jackson
1997
Wynonna Judd
Oak Ridge Boys
Tim McGraw
Toby Keith
Sammy Kershaw
Crystal Bernard
Chris LeDoux
Trisha Yearwood
Cheyenne Symphony
Bryan White
Ricochet
Collin Raye
1996
Terri Clark
Charlie Daniels
Sawyer Brown
Mark Chesnutt
Randy Travis
Kathy Mattea
Jeff Carson
Tanya Tucker
Garth Brooks
Vince Gill
Alabama
Brooks & Dunn
George Strait
1995
Boy Howdy
John Michael Montgomery
Clay Walker
Pam Tillis
John Anderson
Chris LeDoux
Joe Diffie
Alan Jackson
1994
Sawyer Brown
Clay Walker
Confederate Railroad
George Strait
Mark Chesnutt
Brooks & Dunn
Willie Nelson
Alan Jackson
1993
Suzy Bogguss
Dwight Yoakam
George Strait
Chris LeDoux
Pam Tillis
Kathy Mattea
Ricky Van Shelton
Brooks & Dunn
Garth Brooks
1992
Charlie Daniels
Marty Stuart
The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band
Reba McIntire
Randy Travis
Restless Heart
Alan Jackson
Tanya Tucker
Travis Tritt
Wynonna Judd
Clint Black
1991
LaToya Jackson
Robert Palmer
Garth Brooks
Dan Seals
Lorrie Morgan
Williams and Ree
Kentucky Head-Hunters
Oak Ridge Boys
George Strait
1990
Chicago
Reba McIntire
The Judds
Michael Damian
Clint Black
Ricky Skaggs
Tanya Tucker
Randy Travis
Williams & Ree
1989
Escape Club
Joan Jett & the Blackheart
Alabama
K.T. Oslin
Skip Ewig
Reba McIntire
Ricky Van Shelton
Nitty Gritty Dirt Band
George Strait
1988
Beach Boys
Randy Travis
REO Speedwagon
Charlie Daniels Band
Highway 101
Sweetheart of Rodeo
The McCarters
Restless Heart
George Strait
1987
Willie Nelson
Emmy Lou Harris
Starship
Randy Travis
Sawyer Brown
The Oak Ridge Boys
The Judds
1986
John Cafferty and the Beaver Brown Band
Saw Mill Creek Band
Johnny Cash
June Carter
The Carter Family and the Show Band
Exile
The Judds
Nitty Gritty Dirt Band
1985
Night Ranger
Roy Clark
Oak Ridge Boys
Nitty Gritty Dirt Band
Reba McIntire
Lee Greenwood
Charley Pride
1984
Waylon Jennings
Jessie Colter
Mickey Gilley
Charly McClain
Louise Mandrell
Eddie Rabbit
Mel Tillis
1983
Charlie Daniels Band
Oak Ridge Boys
Conway Twitty with The Twitty Birds
Charlie Pride with Dave & Sugar
Shelly West
David Frizzell
1982
Charlie Daniels Band
Mickey Gilley
Johnny Lee and the Urban Cowboy Band
Barbara Mandrell
Ronnie Milsap
T.G. Sheppard
1981
Charlie Daniels Band
Larry Gatlin & the Gatlin Brothers
Oak Ridge Boys
Barbara Mandrell
Moe Bandy and Joe Stampley
1980
Charlie Daniels Band
Johnny Cash
Mac Davis
Eddie Rabbit
Dottie West
1979
Charlie Daniels Band
Merle Haggard
Don Williams
Donna Fargo
Kenny Rogers
Dottie West
Mel Tillis
1978
Larry Gatlin
Gun Shy
Charlie Pride
Dave & Sugar
Johnny Paycheck
Dolly Parton
Kenny Rogers
1977
Jerry Jeff Walker
Red Steagall
Johnny Cash
Barbara Mandrell
Jimmy Dean
Mel Tillis
1976
Roy Clark
Tommy Overstreet
Buck Trent
Freddy Fender
Barbara Fairchild and The Teddy Bears
Conway Twitty
Tanya Tucker
1975
Roy Rogers & Dale Evans
The Sons of the Pioneers
Buck Owens & the Buckaroos
Susan Raye
Marty Robbins
Barbara Mandrell
Mickey Gilley
1974
Doc Severinsen
Today’s Children
Loretta Lynn and the Coal Miners
Kenny Star
Danny Davis and Nashville Brass
Hank Thompson
1973
Lynn Anderson
George Jones
Tammy Wynette
Patsy Stedd
Harold Morrison
The Jones Boys
Roy Clark
Donna Trask
The VIPs
Danny Davis and the Nashville Brass
1972
Buck Owens and the Buckaroos
Susan Raye
Pete Fountain
Roger Miller
Roy Clark
Jody Miller
1971
Festus, Sam & Newley of “Gunsmoke” with the “Frontiersmen”
Roy Rogers & Dale Evans with the “Sons of the Pioneers”
Jerry Reed & Larry McNeely of the Glen Campbell Show
1970
Lorne Green
Don Rice
The Cowsills
Skeeter Davis
1969
Doc & Festus
James West & Robert Conrad
The Frontiersmen & Joanie
1968
Fess Parker
Casper Troopers Drum and Bugle Corps
1967
Michael Landon
Sons of the Pioneers
1966
Sam Sham and the Pharaohs