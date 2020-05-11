Ranking Every Frank Costanza Episode of ‘Seinfeld’

The comedy world is mourning the loss of Jerry Stiller, who died this week at the age of 92. Stiller’s career in show business spanned half a century, and included work on Broadway, television, and film. Stiller and his wife Anne Meara were a beloved comedy duo all through the 1960s and ’70s; later, he appeared on almost 200 episodes of the popular sitcom The King of Queens.

Still, for me and a lot of people, Jerry Stiller will be remembered as George Costanza’s splenetic father Frank on Seinfeld. Stiller didn’t appear on the series until it was already halfway into its run on NBC; he wasn’t even the first guy to play George’s dad. (That was actor John Randolph, in the Season 4 episode “The Handicap Spot.”) But once Stiller debuted in Seinfeld, it was impossible to imagine the show without him. Frank made George richer and more believable in his neuroses and pettiness. And Stiller made Frank maybe the funniest supporting character on a series with an extraordinarily deep bench of comedic talent.

Jerry Stiller appeared as Frank Costanza in just about 30 Seinfeld episodes, so I decided to honor him today by ranking every single one in ascending order from yadda yadda yadda to the master of its domain — not necessarily by the overall quality of the episode, but by their respective Frank Costanzaness. Watching these loud, abrasive clips will certainly not bring you serenity now. But they will remind you of how hysterically funny Jerry Stiller was — and why he will always be an important part of Seinfeld’s legacy.