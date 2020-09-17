Everything New on Disney Plus in October
Disney+ has had some quiet months lately, with just a handful of library titles and new originals to promote. That’s not the case in October, which is packed with stuff to watch. Olaf gets a new short called “Once Upon a Snowman,” while the beloved book and film about the origins of NASA, The Right Stuff, becomes a new original series. There’s also the most recent season of The Simpsons, X2, and the new animated series revival of The Rocketeer. And October ends with the Season 2 premiere of The Mandalorian, which will run weekly through the rest of the fall.
Here’s the full list of what’s coming to Disney+ in October:
Thursday, October 1
New Library Titles
Maleficent
Friday, October 2
New Library Titles
Beverly Hills Chihuahua
Cheaper by the Dozen 2
Mr. Holland’s Opus
Secrets of the Zoo: Down Under (s1)
The Simpsons (s31)
Disney+ Originals
Zenimation Extended Edition (Premiere)
Magic of Disney's Animal Kingdom - Episode 102, “Happy Birthday, Gino!”
One Day At Disney - Episode 144, “Pablo Tufino: Ride Show Technician”
Weird But True - Episode 308, “Our Solar System”
Friday, October 9
New Library Titles
The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader
Oil Spill of the Century
Wild Portugal
X2
Disney+ Originals
The Right Stuff - Episodes 101, 102
Magic of Disney's Animal Kingdom - Episode 103, “Betty and the Beast”
Weird But True - Episode 309, “Cooking”
One Day At Disney - Episode 145, “Gabriela Clark: Creative Print Marketing”
Friday, October 16
New Library Titles
Disney Junior the Rocketeer (s1)
Drain (s3)
Lost on Everest
Marvel’s Iron Man & Captain America: Heroes United
Disney+ Originals
Clouds
The Right Stuff - Episode 103, “Single Combat Warrior”
One Day At Disney - Episode 146, “Alfredo Ayala: R&D Imagineer”
Magic of Disney's Animal Kingdom - Episode 104, “Meet the Mandrills”
Meet the Chimps - Premiere
Weird But True - Episode 310, “Explorers”
Friday, October 23
New Library Titles
Gathering Storm (s1)
India from Above (s1)
Marvel Super Hero Adventures (Shorts) (s4)
Pompeii: Secrets of the Dead
Ultimate Viking Sword
Disney+ Originals
Magic of Disney's Animal Kingdom - Episode 105, “Aardvark Love!”
Once Upon a Snowman - Premiere
The Big Fib - New Episodes 116 - 130
The Right Stuff - Episode 104, “Advent”
Weird But True - Episode 311, “Scuba Diving”
One Day At Disney - Episode 147, “Jason Benetti: Play-by-Play Commentator”
Friday, October 30
New Library Titles
Disney the Owl House (s1)
The Sorcerer’s Apprentice
X-Ray Earth (s1)
Disney+ Originals
The Mandalorian - Season Premiere
Magic of Disney's Animal Kingdom - Episode 106, “Peri’s Prickly Pregnancy”
The Right Stuff - Episode 105, “The Kona Kai Seance”
Weird But True - Episode 312, “Camping”
One Day At Disney - Episode 148, “Dana Amendola: Disney Theatrical Productions”
Gallery — More The Mandalorian Season 2 Images: