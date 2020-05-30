Everything You Need to Make Ice Cream at Home

As Amazon Associates, we earn on qualifying purchases.

No matter what flavor you scream for, ice cream is always the right choice. And what better way to celebrate the quintessential summertime treat than trying your hand at making it yourself! Prepare to indulge on a tasty adventure as you crank out your own pints of creamy, dreamy ice cream with the help of these essential items.

Cuisinart is a trusted brand in kitchens across the board so it’s really no surprise that they’ve got a handle on the ice cream game. This 1.5-Quart Soft Serve Ice Cream maker has three built-in condiment dispensers to make everyone’s frozen dessert dreams come true. Add in sprinkles, candy bits, pretzels or anything else your heart desires and let this fully-automatic machine do the rest. Their Pure Indulgence frozen yogurt, sorbet and ice cream maker cranks out more traditional ice cream consistencies (but be warned that it's been flying off the shelves).

Yonanas is a home-run for the health-conscious. Simply insert the frozen fruits of your choice (and feel free to get creative here as the recipe combinations are endless), push down the plunger and indulge in a delicious frozen treat without the guilt that tags along with added fats, sugars and preservatives. Plus, the chute, plunger and blade are all dishwasher safe, making clean-up a breeze.

I fondly remember fighting with my siblings over who got to crank the ice cream next while we were growing up and that’s probably where my love of homemade ice cream first blossomed. Though manual ice cream makers involve more patience and elbow grease than their electric counterparts, there’s no need for salt or ice thanks to the interior freezer bowl. Once the bowl is fully frozen, drop in your ingredients and the paddle, give a couple turns of the crank every 15-20minutes (with or without fighting) and voila! You’re creating ice cream the real old-fashion way.

I am head-over-heels for this old schoolesque ice cream maker because everything about it screams nostalgia while the enhanced motor gives it a modern spin. Fill the stainless steel canister with your favorite ice cream recipe (or try one from the included recipe book), position it in the 100% New England white pine bucket, pack it in with ice and rock salt, switch on the twin-blade dasher and within 25 minutes or so you’ll be delighting in your own smooth, creamy down-home ice cream.

I adore all of the adorable kitchen gadgets that Dash has to offer and this personal pint of ice cream maker is the cherry on top. Similar to the crank method this little guy uses a cooling bowl paired with a prepared ice cream mixture but incorporates a simple one-touch button that handles the leg work for you. In less than 30 minutes you’ll be eating your ice cream right out of the cooling bowl with the included mixing spoon for the most enjoyable clean-up ever.

If you aren’t sure where to start when it comes to your own at-home ice cream recipes you should definitely pick up this book from the undisputed ice cream kings. Inside you’ll find Ben & Jerry’s 11 greatest hits alongside other recipes for ice creams and sorbets made from fresh fruit, chocolate, candies and cookies. Looking to make a sundae that’ll knock your socks off or maybe some yummy baked goods to pair with your frozen concoction? You’re in luck because Ben & Jerry throw in recipes for those, too!

Provided you don’t hoover it all in one sitting, you're going to need somewhere to store your delicious creations. This 1.5-quart container is built for stacking, dishwasher safe and has double-wall insulation with a non-stick interior for easy scooping. If you’re cranking out a couple of flavors at a time you might want to check out this bestselling set of four 6-ounce mini tubs or this premium set of two 1-quart containers.

We’ve all destroyed a serving spoon or two while trying to dive into some fresh-out-of-the-freezer ice cream and although the feeling of superhuman strength is enjoyable, there’s a better way to do it. Enter: the last ice cream scoop you will EVER need. It’s part scoop, part spade, part sheer genius and it plows through ice cream like butter. It’s even designed to get into the corners of the carton giving you more ice cream with less effort every time and that in and of itself is a thing of beauty.

