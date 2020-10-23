Excuse Me Neighbor, Did You Know There’s a Bear On Your Roof?

I've seen bears in some strange places, but this one takes the cake. A guy had to alert his neighbor that there was a bear on his roof.

Robert Wade shared this video on Rumble. He didn't mention exactly where this happened, but no matter where the geographical location is, bears on roofs isn't exactly normal.

It wasn't that long ago when Inside Edition shared a compilation of bears in weird places. You'll notice that none were ever on a roof.

Bird feeders, convenience stores and vacation homes, but no roofs.

Based on the bears actions on the guy's roof I wonder if he was just confirming his satellite dish installation was done right. Stranger things have happened.