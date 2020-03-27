Exercising in Wyoming During the Covid-19 Outbreak

If you're looking to hit the gym during these unprecedented times, you really can't, since all the public ones are all closed. But the trick is to finding your own workout while still social distancing.

I am a habitual runner. I run a pretty decent amount. On average, before moving to Wyoming, I ran about 5 or 6 days a week, running about 4 to 5 miles each run. When I moved here, it was tough to get into that same routine due to the elevation, since you really do have to get used to it. However, I would say over the past month or so, it's been going really well running-wise.

I was often at the gym prior to about a few weeks ago, which was a little before everything happened with Covid-19. But with the weather being nicer, I started running outside more. I'm lucky enough that my place is located right next to a running path/trail that I often take everyday that I go out. Especially with high temperatures being 50 or higher, it's been pretty great (not today, since it's snowing, and highs are in the 30s).

Even with social distancing, not much has changed. And it's safe to do as well, as long as you're keeping your distance from others when you see them. There will be some people out, whether they too are exercising by either running or walking, maybe walking their dog, or riding bikes, everyone I've encountered seems like they're smart enough to know to social distance when you pass by them as well. So if you're running outside, you're safe.

Of course, not everyone is a runner. Many who attend the gym go there to lift or use certain machines to get their fill of exercise. The unfortunate part about not having a gym to go to, then you really have to create your own. Free weights are always great to have and many people have access to their own at home.

But what if you don't? Or what if you're used to a certain routine you'd go through with certain machines at the gym? One great thing that many gyms around the nation are doing are live fitness videos via social media so you can perform your workouts in your own home. Planet Fitness and Gold's Gym are perfect examples of this. They've both done several Facebook Live videos showing you their workouts that even give you the option to join in. YouTube also has a wide selection of at home workouts as well.

Even though I run, I can't always get the rest of my workouts in without certain equipment. Luckily, I have a trainer friend from back near St. Louis, MO (on the Illinois side) that puts his own fitness plans and routines on social media. So there are definitely resources out there to help you fit in a workout into your daily social distancing schedule. In times like these, exercising can also be a good stress reliever, while also giving your immune system a boost, along with several other health benefits.

If you're feeling cooped up at home, go outside for a walk or a run. Of course, keep social distancing (six feet away from others while in public) and when you get home, or are working out at home, wash your hands frequently (for about 20 seconds). Stay safe out there!