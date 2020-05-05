Joe Russo Is Already Working on ‘Extraction 2’

When Netflix announced that they expect some 90 million subscribers to watch their new thriller Extraction in its first four weeks on the service, you could bet your streaming service they were going to try to make another. Sure enough, just days after that tweet, Deadline reports that Joe Russo — who co-wrote and produced the first film — has already agreed to make a sequel.

Russo’s quote to Deadline:

The deal is closed for me to write Extraction 2, and we are in the formative stages of what the story can be. We’re not committing yet to whether that story goes forward, or backward in time. We left a big loose ending that leaves question marks for the audience.

While it looked like the first film ended with (SPOILER ALERT), Chris Hemsworth’s Tyler Rake dying to protect the boy he’d been traction to [dramatic pause] extract from Dhaka, Bangladesh, the final shot did show the kid swimming while someone watches him in the distance. Was it Tyler Rake? Was it Tyler Rake’s associate, Arthur Hose? Or his former mercenary partner, Jacob Fence? Who knows! If a resurrection seems a little hard to swallow, they could just make a prequel featuring Rake from his cynical mercenary days. Given how people responded to the first film, they’ll probably be up for the sequel no matter when it’s set, as long as Russo and Netflix can get Hemsworth back on board.

Extraction is currently streaming on Netflix.