Netflix has released approximately 2,400 original movies in 2020, but a few have actually broken through the clutter and made an impact on popular culture. According to one list released last summer, Extraction — starring Chris Hemsworth and produced by the Russo brothers — quickly became the most popular Netflix original ever. Back in July, it had already been viewed 99 million times, more than 10 million views more than the #2 film, Bird Box.

It’s not at all surprising, then, that the Russos are planning more Extractions, featuring more of the adventures of Hemsworth’s character, Jack Extraction Tyler Rake. In fact, they might also be making additional Extraction movies that have nothing to do with Tyler Rake. In a recent panel discussion with Collider, Joe Russo suggested that even the supporting characters from the first movie could get their own spinoffs:

I’m still not gonna commit because I think it’s more exciting to surprise people, but I will say this: we are working at building out a universe of films that could potentially explore some of the other characters from the first movie and some new characters, and see more historical interaction between the characters. So if you’re interested in David Harbour’s character, you just may get to see him in a future Extraction movie.

It very much sounds like the Russos want to try out the Marvel Cinematic Universe model they’ve perfected in the Captain America and Avengers franchises here; perhaps even creating a Rakematic Universe. If you’re more interested in Tyler Rake specifically, Joe Russo said that the “intention” is to shoot Extraction 2 with Chris Hemsworth “sometime next fall.”