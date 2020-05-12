F.E. Warren Helicopters to Fly Over Cheyenne to Honor Frontliners

F.E. Warren Air Force Base will honor Cheyenne’s frontline COVID-19 responders with a community flyover this Saturday at noon.

"This is an opportunity for us to express our sincere appreciation to all of Cheyenne’s healthcare workers, first responders and essential personnel who are working on the front lines to combat the coronavirus,” 90th Missile Wing Commander Col. Peter M. Bonetti said in a press release.

A formation of four UH-1N Hueys from the 37th Helicopter Squadron will fly over Cheyenne proper, then over Cheyenne Regional Medical Center and the state capitol.

Residents along the flight path will be able to see the flyover from the safety of their homes and should maintain all social distancing guidelines during the event.

