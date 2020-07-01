F.E. Warren Moves to HPCON Charlie to Prevent COVID-19 Resurgence

F.E. Warren Air Force Base re-upped its Health Protection Condition (HPCON) to level Charlie Wednesday amid a spike in COVID-19 cases in Cheyenne.

"The health and safety of our airmen, civilians and their families is our top priority,” 90th Missile Wing Commander Col. Peter Bonetti said in a press release.

“Our mission continues without interruption and we are working closely with community leaders to prevent a resurgence of the coronavirus," he added.

HPCON Charlie measures include the following actions:

Restricted base access for retirees and veterans Retirees and veterans will be authorized access for medical care and other essential services including the Base Exchange, AAFES, Military Personnel Flight, and scheduled religious services.

Access for retirees and veterans will be limited to the following times: Tuesday & Thursday 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Gate 2 (Missile Drive) will be the only gate available for retiree and veteran access.



Public Affairs Officer 1st Lt. Jon Carkhuff says as of right now, the "Wings Over Warren Airshow" slated for July 22 is still a go.

