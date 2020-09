Cheyenne residents may notice increased activity at F.E. Warren Air Force Base tomorrow, Sept. 3.

Public Affairs Officer 1st Lt. Jon Carkhuff says the 90th Missile Wing will be conducting an exercise from morning to mid-afternoon.

"Throughout this time frame, those coming on base may experience delays to gate entry," said Carkhuff.

Anyone with questions is asked to call F.E. Warren Public Affairs at (307) 773-3381.

