Facebook Hoax: Holding Your Breath Is A ‘Simple Self-Check’ For Coronavirus

A new hoax is making it's rounds on social media, spreading incorrect information regarding the coronavirus. The message, much like disease, is spreading at an alarming rate.

Although it has been found on multiple social media platforms, Facebook Messenger seems to be where it is getting shared the most frequently. The message reads:

This info is from my friend that works for CDC that passed this along to his family and friends. I'm passing it along as well..

The new NCP coronavirus may not show sign of infection for many days, how can one know if he/she is infected. By the time they have fever and/or cough and goes to the hospital, the lungs is usually 50 % Fibrosis and it's too late!

Taiwan experts provide a simple self-check that we can do every morning:

Take a deep breath and hold your breath for more than 10 seconds. If you complete it successfully without coughing, without discomfort, stuffiness or tightness, etc.,it proves there is no fibrosis in the lungs, basically indicating no infection.

In critical times, please self-check every morning in an environment with clean air.

SERIOUS EXCELLENT ADVICE by Japanese Doctors treating COVID-19 cases:

Everyone should ensure your mouth & throat is moist, never DRY. Take a few sips of water every 15 mins at least. WHY?

Even if the virus gets into your mouth...drinking water or other liquids will WASH them down through your esophagus into the stomach. Once there in tummy...your stomach ACID will kill all the virus. If you don't drink enough water more regularly....the virus can enter your windpipes and into the LUNGS. That's very dangerous.

Pls send and share with family, friends and everyone.”

The fact-checking website Snopes is reporting that this entire message is false. The Snopes report begins with a very practical, but 100% accurate message that reads:

Take a deep breath and consult the CDC or WHO's latest guidance before following any coronavirus "advice" from random sources on social media.

Click here for the entire story and a deep explanation of why the Facebook message is a hoax.

Again, the Center For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and also the World Health Organization (WHO) are your best sources for details concerning COVID-19.