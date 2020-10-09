Fall Rodeo Season Concludes in Rock Springs

The fall season for rodeo concluded over the weekend in Rock Springs with a pair of events. On day 1 for the boys, Jasper Brower from Big Piney won the bareback with a 72. Jase Longwell from Thermopolis took first in the saddle bronc with a 57 while Kacy Jones from Newcastle won the bull riding with a 70. In the timed events, Brodie Herring and Cort McBride from Veteran had a 6 flat to win the team roping. Cory James Bomhoff from Cheyenne had a 10.85 to win the tie-down roping while with Kall Mayfield from Midwest winning the steer wrestling with a time of 4.99.

For the girls on the first day of competition in Rock Springs. Maddie Fantaskey of Worland posted a time of 15.434 to place first in the barrel racing with Yoder's Haiden Thompson taking the top honors in the goat tying with a 6.55. Hadley Furnival from Casper won the breakaway roping in 2.2y with Rayne Grant of Wheatland placing first in the pole bending with a time of 20.152

In the 2nd day of competition in Rock Springs for the guys, Tuker Carricato from Saratoga had a 75 to win the bareback, Laramie's Kayson Dory won the saddle bronc with a 75, and Colt Welsh out of Gillette won the bull riding with a 75. The team roping winners on day 2 were Coy Johnson of Buffalo along with Jade Espenschield from Big Piney in 6.21. Gillette's Stratton Kohr had a time of 10.35 in the tie-down roping to place first and the steer wrestling winner was Donald Quick from Craig, Colorado in 12.01.

On the girl's side on that 2nd day, Ashlyn Goven from Rozet had a 15.58 in the barrel racing to place first. The breakaway roping winner was Lanna Jordan of Riverton with a time of 1.7 with Haiden Thompson winning the goat tying again in 6.39. Maddie Eskew of Gillette was the winner of the pole bending in 20.172

After the fall season, here are the individual event leaders: Roedy Farrell of Thermopolis in the bareback, Jase Longwell from Thermopolis in the saddle bronc, Kacy Jones from Newcastle in the bull riding, Kall Mayfield of Midwest in the steer wrestling, Coy Thar of Rozet in the tie-down roping with Broc Schwartzkoph of Douglas paired with Cord Herring of Veteran are the leaders in the team roping. Kall Mayfield is the current leader in the all-around

For the ladies, Worland's Maddie Fantaskey has the lead in the barrel racing, Haiden Thompson out of Yoder leads the breakaway, who also is the all-around leader, while Tavy Leno from Sheridan leads the goat tying. The pole bending leader is Gillette's Maddie Eskew.

