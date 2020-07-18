As Amazon Associates, we earn on qualifying purchases.

There’s a fanny pack revival going on out there and as a full-grown adult that’s been rocking a fanny pack ever since strapping one on as a kid in the 80’s, I could not be more excited about it. Though they sometimes get a bad rap, fanny packs are insanely logical when you really think about it: they free up your hands, they're incredibly light, they’re comfortable and they are just flat-out awesome. You can call them “waist or belt bags” if it makes you more comfortable but the bottom line is that you are going to fall in love with these functional fannys.

Amazon

Let's start off with an all-out nostalgia bomb: a no-nonsense one pocket fanny covered in early 90s Nickelodeon characters. With just enough room for all of the essentials, this hip little bag is sure to get you compliments galore and comes in a wide variety of colors and designs including TMNT, Spongebob, Rugrats and more. Obviously not your granny's fanny.

Amazon

Designed with exercise in mind, this ultra-slim fanny pack is lightweight and water-resistant with a reflective band making it perfect for running, cycling, dog walking and a whole lot more. With one large main pouch and three smaller inner pockets, you can easily fit necessities such as your phone, keys, cash, hand sanitizer, cards and ID without feeling weighed down.

Amazon

Another functional fanny pick, this hiking waist bag from WATERFLY was mindfully manufactured with outdoor enthusiasts in mind. With two zipper pockets, one small stash pocket, stable water bottle holder, breathable and padded mesh backside this bag is the perfect pick for hiking, running, camping or a day at the amusement park. They also make a super slim version sans water bottle holder that's worth checking out.

Amazon

This next pick is absolutely perfect for traveling mainly because of the theft-proof hidden pocket and hole for your headphones that help to keep you 100% hands-free while navigating airports and train stations or while you're out taking in the sights. It even has a scratch-proof inner pocket to keep your phone protected from your keys!

Amazon

HEYO! Who's ready to party?! The lucky guy or gal that's donning this fancy party pack, that's who! With three pockets (one's a secret!) and plenty of space for a phone, bottle of water and all of your other essentials, this brave little fanny pack has everything you need to keep the party going. This bag is almost too much fun with its bright neon colors and simple one-word message so... you should definitely buy one.

Amazon

This fun fanny pack from Chillbo blew my mind when I first came across it because it folds up into its own front pocket so you can stash it anywhere when trying to fit your entire life into one overnight bag. With multiple fun, bright patterns to choose from and top-notch durability, this fanny pack is perfect for parties, concerts and music festivals.

Amazon

Pretty sure your mom (and every mom in the world, for that matter) would really love to rock this fanny pack. Shoot, I'm not even a mom and I would really love to rock this fanny pack! It's just so retro and so pure and so perfect. If it's not quite your style don't you worry because other options include a Can't Touch This, matching Mr. and Mrs. packs for the newlyweds and everyone's favorite Stop Looking at My Fanny.

Amazon

Last but not least, we have a fanny pack for the fashion-centric. Guaranteed to have you looking less dorky than most of my other picks, the soft, smooth quilted design and the adjustable belt will keep you looking chic whether you're wearing it crossbody, over your shoulder or around your waist. There's also a super stylish leather version from JASGOOD that really raises the fanny pack fashion bar.

Buy It: https://amzn.to/2OwGjj5