Fantasy Football Moves For Week 11 – The Final Stretch

It is getting very late in the fantasy football season for every team out there and we all know there's been plenty of injuries that have ravaged some teams, while others are just trying to sneak past the bye week for some key players. We've got you covered this week on the waiver wire.

Before I get into anything, everything you're about to read can be heard on the new podcast, The Pregame with Mat and Jax. Every week we talk about stupid sports bets and I go into your make or break moves for fantasy football, and here's what's happening this week...

At the quarterback position, there's really one big move to make this week and it involves Jameis Winston. Yes, the same Jameis Winston that through 30 interceptions in 2019. Well, guess what, now he's the backup for Drew Brees in New Orleans and Brees is going to be out for a bit after a multiple rib injury, along with a punctured lung. As bad as that sounds, hopefully it's only a few weeks, especially with the way the Saints have been rolling. But Winston is likely available and has an offense that includes Alvin Kamara (my pick for this year's MVP) and Michael Thomas. Winston also has a very favorable matchup this week against the Atlanta Falcons. Go and snag him if you need some solid quarterback number this week.

Rookie D'Andre Swift of the Detroit Lions has finally solidified himself as the go-to running back in the crowded Lions backfield. It's likely he's not available at this point in the year, but if he's on your bench, now would be a good time to give him a start. Swift goes up against a Carolina run defense that struggled horribly against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week. If you saw any of that game, you know what I'm talking about. Last week, Swift put up 81 yards on 16 carries while catching 5 passes for 68 yards receiving.

In that same Detroit/Carolina matchup, on the other sideline will be Christian McCaffrey for the entire game as he is still sitting out with a shoulder injury, therefore, Mike Davis will be in the backfield for the Panthers. Last week aside, Davis has done a solid job while filling in for CMC this season.

Another running back that could be a nice grab to throw in your backfield for this week is Kalen Ballage of the San Diego Chargers. In ESPN fantasy leagues, Ballage is only owned in less than 60 percent of the leagues. Justin Jackson is still hurt for the Chargers and Ballage has put up decent numbers in his absence including 102 total yards last week on 23 touches.

Two guys who did not perform last week at the wide receiver position, but definitely deserve a look this week are Curtis Samuel for the Carolina Panthers and Christian Kirk for the Arizona Cardinals. Samuel is still only owned in about 66 percent of leagues and has a favorable matchup against the Detroit Lions. Prior to the last game, Samuel had a touchdown in each of his previous two games, as well as 105 yards receiving in one of those games mixed in. As for Kirk, before the last game, he had 6 touchdowns in his previous 5 games. And he's going up against the Seattle Seahawks defense this week which is actually the favorable matchup of all favorable matchups given how well wide receivers are scoring against this year.

Another receiver to look at for this week is Jakobi Meyers of the New England Patriots. He's only owned in about 40 percent of leagues he will be all over the field for the Pats. Two weeks ago, he had 12 catches for 169 yards, and last week, 5 catches, while also throwing a touchdown pass. Meyers is certainly a versatile playmaker within that New England offense.

Those are your waiver wire moves for Week 11 so go and grab them. You may just find a diamond in the rough to help you through this last stretch of the fantasy season before the playoffs. Good luck to everyone this week unless you're playing against me!