Fantasy Football Moves to Make for Week 10 – The Playoff Push

It's getting late in the fantasy football season for 2020. Depending on how deep your league is, there's only a handful of games left before the playoffs. It's time you made some waiver wire moves to bulk up that roster. So here we go...



Before you read on, just know you can hear everything you're about to read by checking out the podcast, 'The Pregame with Mat and Jax' in case you wanted to save some time. But if not, let's continue.

I'm going to try and do my best to do a Steve Kornacki impression in terms of fantasy football, just as he did in his marathon of attempting to decipher a map of national votes. I don't like to talk politics here, but I only get a chance to make that analogy once every four years.

If you're needing a quarterback off the waiver wire this week, the Los Angeles Rams' Jared Goff is your guy. In ESPN Fantasy Football, Goff is owned in less than half the leagues and he has the most favorable of favorable matchups this week against a Seattle Seahawks defense, who despite a 6-2 record, have the worst defense in the NFL statistically. Not only that, but Jared Goff is averaging 323 yards passing in his last five games against them. Pick him up.

As much as I dog on Baker Mayfield (there's a Cleveland Browns' Dog Pound joke in there somewhere), he has a very favorable matchup this week against a weak Houston Texans secondary. He's only owned in 18 percent of ESPN leagues. And yes, he has been activated from the Covid-19 list and did not show up on Cleveland's first injury report this week.

Last week, fantasy owners rejoiced when Christian McCaffrey finally came back from his ankle injury last week. Unfortunately, CMC will be out this week with a shoulder injury. So if you were thinking of dumping his backup, Mike Davis, then, not so fast. If you already did dump Mike Davis, that's unfortunate. Try to go out and snag him up off waivers for this week.

Aside from that at the running back position this week, it's slim pickings on the waiver wire. If you have someone on a bye or hurt in your backfield, Washington's J.D. McKissic could be a nice grab or even Latavius Murray on New Orleans. Now, he will split carries with Alvin Kamara at best and likely won't be nearly as involved in the passing game. But in case you're in a dire situation with your backfield this week, you can at least be assured of some sort of points with one of those two.

At wide receiver, there's a few more options still out there. Sterling Shepard has been the number one target for the New York Giants since coming back from injury a few weeks ago and is a solid start. He's still available in about 34 percent of ESPN fantasy leagues so you could be lucky enough to swipe him up.

The Carolina Panthers' Curtis Samuel has really come on these last four games. Last week, he had 9 catches for 105 yards and a touchdown. He's available in lots of leagues still.

As is Christian Kirk for the Arizona Cardinals. While he's their number two receiver behind DeAndre Hopkins, he's been great as of late, including 5 touchdowns in his last 3 games and 6 TDs in his last 5 games. Last week, he put up 5 catches for 123 yards and a touchdown and is certainly a target for the deep ball from Kyler Murray.

At tight end, Lane Thomas for the Washington Football Team has put up two touchdowns in his last three games. And as I've mentioned in previous weeks, Jimmy Graham is still available in one-third of leagues out there. He scored another touchdown last week while snagging 6 catches for 55 yards for the Chicago Bears.

One other note at tight end, the Cleveland Browns' Austin Hooper will be back this week after missing time for having an appendectomy.

There you have it, all the things you need to consider on this week's waiver wire and this fantasy season is in the final stages before it comes down to the actual wire. So good luck this week to all still fighting to get into your fantasy playoffs, unless of course you're playing against me!