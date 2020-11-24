Fantasy Football Moves to Make for Week 12 – Happy Thanksgiving!

It's Thanksgiving week! That means there's lots of football to be played on Thursday this week, which also means it's a very short week for lots of teams so let's get those fantasy lineups adjusted.

In your fantasy leagues, there's likely only a couple more regular season games to make a playoff push and get that final lineup that you'll have ready for the playoffs. Despite the fact that The Pregame with Mat and Jax is taking a week off for the holiday, I'm still going to give you all the fantasy insights that I can this week. Whether you choose to take it is up to you.

First and foremost, in ESPN fantasy leagues, Taysom Hill is no longer listed at tight end. If you had to play him last week, you just a tight end put up 24 points against you while he played the entire game as the New Orleans Saints starting quarterback. It was a huge bummer to go up against that. However, if you're like me and you picked him up last week, then you celebrated those solid numbers from the tight end position.

But going forward, this will no longer be the case. He is only at quarterback from now on. While the Saints won't exactly have the same passing attack with Hill in for the injured Drew Brees, he can still make plays on the run and potentially run for some touchdowns, which he did last week - twice. That being said, be cautious if you're wanting him to be your starting quarterback in your lineup.

At running back this week, D'Andre Swift is questionable to come back for the Detroit Lions this week. The rookie is certainly the go-to running back in their backfield and is at least worth a flex start if he plays. The key word in that last sentence is 'if'. He has a favorable matchup against the Houston Texans this week. Keep an eye on his status.

Christian McCaffrey is likely to miss another week and if that holds true, Mike Davis will once again be the starting running back for the Carolina Panthers when they play the Minnesota Vikings.

A running back that certainly hasn't gotten enough attention this year is the New York Giants Wayne Gallman. He's done a solid job from a fantasy standpoint while assuming the role of starting running back since Saquon Barkley is out for the season. He's also only owned in 55 percent of ESPN fantasy leagues. Gallman has five touchdowns in his last four games as the Giants are coming off the bye to face the Cincinnati Bengals. It'll also be a favorable matchup for Gallman as the Bengals have allowed the fourth most fantasy points to running backs throughout the year.

A name that's been lost in the wide receiver position for some time has been Nelson Agholor. Remember when he had his struggles with the Philadelphia Eagles? That is a distant memory as he's finding a solid role with the Vegas Raiders. Last week, Agholor put up 88 yards on 6 catches with a touchdown for the Raiders against the Kansas City Chiefs. Agholor also has five touchdowns in his last seven games. He's only owned in 16 percent of fantasy leagues and he has a very favorable matchup this week against the Atlanta Falcons.

A rookie that's starting to emerge at the wide receiver position is Michael Pittman Jr. for the Indianapolis Colts. He's had back-to-back solid fantasy weeks and a big increase in targets. He's also getting notoriety as a 'big play' receiver thanks to the 45 yards touchdown he showcased against the Green Bay Packers last week. The week before, he tallied 7 catches for 101 yards against the Tennessee Titans. He's an up and comer that might deserve a look if you're struggling at the wide receiver spot.

At the tight end spot this week, again, no Taysom Hill, he's only a quarterback now. But if there is someone that might deserve a look, it's the Dallas Cowboys' Dalton Schultz. Andy Dalton is back at quarterback for them now, which definitely is giving their passing game some sort of hope, especially in comparison to whatever that was they had when Andy Dalton was hurt. And Schultz's last three outings have put up some solid tight end production, including the game-winning touchdown last week against the Minnesota Vikings. If you need a tight end this week, he's likely available on the waiver wire as he's only owned in 34 percent of leagues.

There you have it. It's a short week for several teams, so make your waiver wire moves and adjust your fantasy lineups. Good luck to everyone this week unless you're playing against me! And Happy Thanksgiving!