Fantasy Football Moves to Make for Week 13 – It’s Do or Die!

It's the last week of the regular season for most fantasy football leagues. Perhaps you need a victory to squeak into the playoffs or maybe you're just trying to play spoiler against the top teams this week. Either way, here's the waiver wire moves to make.

As a reminder, if you'd rather not read on forward, I say the exact same thing that I'm talking about here in the new podcast, The Pregame with Mat and Jax. Notice how I put the link in there. Go and check it out and you won't have to read anything further.

First and foremost, as a friendly reminder, Tom Brady is on a BYE this week, so Brady-fantasy owners, fix your lineups as such!

That being said, let's address a big concern for some fantasy owners which is not really that much of a concern to be honest. If you have Deshaun Watson on your fantasy team and you're worried about his production since his top wide receiver, Will Fuller IV, is out due to a suspension, just remember that Deshaun Watson is still Deshaun Watson. Despite the Houston Texans record at 4-7, he's having a fantastic year statistically with 24 touchdowns, just 5 interceptions, and he's thrown for 3,201 yards. All of that and he doesn't even have arguably the best wide receiver in the league to throw to anymore in DeAndre Hopkins.

As for who to go after on the waiver wire at quarterback, Ryan Fitzpatrick is the man to look to this week. Yes, that Ryan Fitzpatrick. Tua Tagovailoa is out again this week for the Miami Dolphins and 'Fitzmagic' will be facing the Cincinnati Bengals defense. He's currently only owned in 31 percent of ESPN fantasy leagues so chances are, he's available.

And don't sleep on Kirk Cousins! He's owned in just 28 percent of fantasy leagues and the Minnesota Vikings have put up at least 28 points in 4 of their last 5 games. Not to mention the fact that Cousins will be going up against the hapless Jacksonville Jaguars defense this week.

At wide receiver, back to topic of the Houston Texans, with Fuller out, if Brandin Cooks is on your roster, get him in your lineup! He will definitely see a boost in fantasy numbers now that Fuller is suspended for the remainder of the season.

A sleeper this week that you may want to go after is Gabriel Davis on the Buffalo Bills. With the injury to John Brown, the new deep threat for the Bills is Davis. We all know that Josh Allen can throw it 80 yards downfield to him. In 2 out of the last 3 weeks, Davis has over 70 receiving yards with a touchdown in each of those games.

Taysom Hill has really thrown a wrench in everyone's plans this season and he's even doing it with the running backs. The backup QB/play every position guy who is currently substituting for Drew Brees on the New Orleans Saints has helped boost Latavius Murray's play at running back, therefore go and get him on the waiver wire. Sure, we all know the greatness of Alvin Kamara. However, his production has slowed down with Taysom Hill in as the running attack has become the focus and not so much the passing game, which Kamara is better than anyone at out of the backfield. But last week, Murray has 19 carries for 124 yards and two touchdowns. He is currently only rostered in 58 percent of leagues. At worst, he'll split carries with Kamara, regardless of what crazy playmaking ability that dude has. Sean Payton has some nice options in his backfield.

At tight end, watch out for Trey Burton! Yes, that same Trey Burton of Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl lore (insert flashback to his touchdown pass to quarterback Nick Foles). Burton is on the Indianapolis Colts now and has a touchdown in each of his last two games and is playing a bad Houston Texans secondary this week. Go out and grab him.

That is it! It's a wrap on the regular season for any sort of not-so-expert tutelage that I possess. Next, it's the craziness of the fantasy football playoffs. I have money to play for in my league so you know my next blog will be filled with all the outrageous possible waiver wire candidates to go after, but it's like it'll also be on steroids since there's money at stake. Good luck in your final regular season game this week, unless you're playing against me!