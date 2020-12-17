Fantasy Football Moves to Make for Week 15 – Playoff Matchups

It is the second week of playoffs for many fantasy football leagues and at this point, the toughest decision for some of you may be what moves to make depending on your player's matchups. But if there is a player you need to add to put you over the top, you've come to right place.

As usual, before we move further, you can stop reading if you listen to The Pregame with Mat and Jax. It's the podcast that'll tell you all you need to know about the fantasy waiver wire and also all the sports bets you need to make this week. But back to fantasy football.

First thing's first. In tonight's Thursday Night Football matchup, I would otherwise expect this to be a shootout, but Mike Williams is not expected to play a wide receiver for the San Diego Chargers and Keenan Allen may not play either. It will be 'game-time decision' if he'll be active. If he is active, he'll likely be limited. This will certainly have an effect on Justin Herbert's numbers in case he's your starter at quarterback.

There are some quarterbacks out there in case that's the spot you need to fill. I wouldn't typically think this would be my first quarterback sub pick after just one career start but Jalen Hurts may be a great option this week. Yes, he only put up 167 yards passing last week, but he also rushed for 102 yards. You know that's goinlg to be a huge part of his game given his resume in college. The Eagles rookie is facing an Arizona Cardinals defense this week that plays lots of man-to-man coverage against receivers, which leaves their defense susceptible to a running quarterback. Hurts should be available as he is currently on just 8 percent of rosters in ESPN fantasy leagues.

Jared Goff is another good option solely for the fact that he's facing the New York Jets this week. The Jets have allowed an average of 25.5 fantasy points and 12 touchdown passes to quarterbacks over the past four weeks.

There are a couple of running backs to look at this week and these are circumstantial. Jeff Wilson, Jr. for the San Francisco 49ers against the Dallas Cowboys will be a solid matchup. Wilson, Jr. will start if Raheem Mostert is out. Mostert did not practice yesterday and is questionable.

DeAndre Washington for the Miami Dolphins may be another guy to look at since he may get the start against the New England Patriots, who have struggled against the run recently. Myles Gaskin, Matt Breida, and Salvon Ahmed were all out for Miami last week. If that's the case this week, Washington's your guy.

At wide receiver, Nelson Agholor is only owned in 27 percent of leagues and has put up solid fantasy numbers in 7 of his last 10 games. He's also received 36 targets in his past four games. Tonight's matchup against the San Diego Chargers is very favorable.

Then at tight end, Logan Thomas for the Washington Football Team is still available in 58 percent of leagues and has double digit numbers in fantasy for his past three games.

There you have it for Week 15! Make your moves and good luck in your games unless you're playing me this week!