Fantasy Football Moves to Make For Week 6 – Don’t Panic!

The NFL season has been anything but predictable so far in 2020. As it continues to turn on its head, in case you may need some help as you're scrambling to adjust your fantasy lineup this week, here's some ideas.

One of the biggest stories from last week is the loss of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott as he suffered a horrific season ending ankle injury. I am the furthest thing from a Dallas Cowboys fan but what happened to him on Sunday, I wouldn't wish on anyone. We all wish Dak the best in his recovery. A quick fix may be to pick up the Cowboys backup Andy Dalton on your team, especially since Dalton is one of the better backups in the league and could put up plenty of fantasy points as a replacement for Dak.

If you're in need of a running back this week, Alexander Mattison of the Minnesota Vikings is the player to go after. Dalvin Cook will be out for next game with an injury (which was a lot less severe than feared, but he'll definitely miss some time). In case you missed the type of production that Mattison can produce, he racked up 112 yards on 20 carries after Cook went down last week and he'll be running against a weak Atlanta defense this Sunday.

In case you're in a PPR league, a great pass catching back to go after is Arizona Cardinals Chase Edmonds who may still be available in several leagues. While he shares the backfield with Kenyan Drake, he may not get the bulk of the handoffs, but he's great in the open fields and can break a big gainer at any time like he did last week. Edmonds would be a solid flex starter in PPR leagues.

At the wide receiver position, Davante Adams is back this week for the Green Bay Packers. For the team they're playing this week, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Chris Godwin is likely to back from injury this week, although he may be one to watch as the week progresses. He was listed as limited on the injury report, but he's practicing again and should he play, make sure he's back in your lineup.

Chase Claypool put up a dominant game for the Pittsburgh Steelers last week. The rookie wide receiver looked like he was on a video game last week as he put up four touchdowns (three receiver, one rushing). Could he be the next big playmaker for the Steelers in the tradition of Santonio Holmes, Mike Wallace, Antonio Brown, and Martavius Bryant? One things for sure, the Steelers know how to scout young wide receivers. Put a waiver claim on Claypool.

At the tight end spot, two players that haven't been claimed in enough leagues are Cleveland Browns' Austin Hooper and Pittsburgh Steelers' Eric Ebron, who are also two position players on teams that play each other. Also, we all know that Ben Roethlisberger loves to throw to his tight ends so it especially makes the case for Ebron.

Two more quarterbacks that may still be available are the Dolphins' Ryan Fitzpatrick and the Vikings' Kirk Cousins. Fitzpatrck has steadily put up solid fantasy numbers and is playing the lowly New York Jets this week. Cousins has a favorable matchup against the winless Falcons and still has Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson at his disposal.

Speaking of the Jets, running back Le'Veon Bell was released this week. DO NOT DROP HIM! He will catch on with another team in no time, so until he plays, keep him on your bench. You may see him sign with someone else sooner than later (*cough* Bill Belechick).

