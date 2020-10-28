Fantasy Football Moves to Make for Week 8 – Brace Yourself!…

A lot of craziness has happened in the past week and we're not even to the halfway point in the season. From Antonio Brown getting signed by the Bucs to Le'Veon Bell already getting some playing time in the backfield for the Chiefs, we have you covered.

In case you wanted to skip reading everything I'm about to say, you can always just check out the new podcast, 'The Pregame with Mat and Jax', but if you don't want to hear our voices, then here we go...

Wide receiver Antonio Brown has officially been signed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And so Tom Brady has one more weapon to work with, as if already having arguably the best tandem of wide receivers at his disposal with Mike Evans and Chris Godwin wasn't enough, no you add Antonio Brown. So how does this affect the fantasy value of Mike Evans and Chris Godwin?

First off, Antonio Brown cannot officially take the field until Week 9, due to serving out the remainder of his current suspension, so no need to worry about this week. Moving forward, if you happen to have Evans or Godwin (like me) consistently in your starting lineup, it doesn't necessarily help that Brown will also be out there at times, but it's not going to drastically hurt Evans or Godwin, especially since Brady sprays the ball around as much as he does. This isn't exactly like when the New England Patriots went out and got Randy Moss for Brady to play with. AB isn't exactly in his prime, but he's definitely another added weapon. Also, keep in mind that Mike Evans has taken the bulk of his snaps this year in the slot position so that's likely to be the 3WR set that Tampa Bay will go with: Godwin, Brown, and Evans respectively. It's not that you won't see Evans or Godwin have any 10 catch games for the rest of the season, the chances for that are just a little less.

While we're on the subject of Tampa Bay, their backfield situation is now a little more confusing since Leonard Fournette is healthy again. Last week, he played nine more snaps than Ronald Jones as both running backs produced fairly well. If we know anything about Bruce Arians, this very well could turn into a running back-by-committee situation. It could be a risky start with either at running back, but you might be safer throwing one of them in your flex position.

Le'Veon Bell played for his new team on the Kansas City Chiefs last week in their drubbing of the Denver Broncos (sorry Denver fans). Expect Bell to get some scoring chances against his former team this week, the lowly New York Jets, when the Chiefs get some goal-to-go situations. However, that's not saying he's getting all the carries as rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire is still the #1 guy and is currently 2nd in the NFL in rushing (551 yards on 115 carries).

It's time to once again talk about the Philadelphia Eagles, much as we did last week, and here's why: they're playing the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys are an absolute mess right now. They're down to their 3rd string quarterback on offense and they have ALL SORTS of problems on defense. Given the favorable matchup, if you have Eagles starters this week, start them.

For instance, Carson Wentz produced once again last week on Thursday night when he rallied the Eagles to a win over the New York Giants. Wentz finished with 359 yards passing, threw for 2 TDs, and ran in another. That's his fifth rushing touchdown in the past six games. If you have QB problems or yours is on a bye, pick him up and start him.

Miles Sanders is likely to be out again this week with his ankle injury, although he is listed as 'day-to-day'. If you picked up Boston Scott last week before their game against the Giants, you were rewarded with a solid outing. Start him again this week against the Cowboys.

Wide receiver Travis Fulgham had another solid week in Week 7 with 5 catches and 73 yards. The unfortunate often injured Desean Jackson will be out again this week so Fulgham will be Wentz's top wide receiver. Expect him to see plenty of targets against the struggling Cowboys defense.

At tight end, Zach Ertz is out with an injury, so last week, Richard Rogers stepped in with a solid 6 catches for 85 yards and we all know that Wentz loves to throw to his tight ends. Rogers is likely available on the waiver wire. Pick him up.

And now it's time to get back to non-Eagles players...

Derek Carr has put up solid numbers at the QB position all year for the Vegas Raiders, who have an offense that's been overlooked this season. In four out of six games, Carr has put up at least 19 fantasy point and he has a very favorable matchup against the Cleveland Browns who give up lots of points. In ESPN fantasy leagues, Carr is only owned in 36.6 percent of those leagues. He could suffice as a solid add at QB.

At the running back position, Carlos Hyde may be starting in place of Chris Carson for the Seattle Seahawks. However, that depends on whether or not Hyde is healthy as he tweaked his hamstring last week. He's listed as questionable on the injury report so keep an eye on him.

For the Green Bay Packers, Aaron Jones is expected back this week, but if he can't go, Jamaal Williams will fill in for him and he had a solid game last week with 77 rushing yards on 19 carries and a touchdown.

Dalvin Cook is expected to come back this week for the Minnesota Vikings

Christian McCaffrey (remember him?) could very well be back this week for the Carolina Panthers, but keep an eye on his status. If he is back, he has a favorable matchup against the Atlanta Falcons defense.

At wide receiver, the New Orleans Saints' Michael Thomas was expected back last week from his ankle injury until he tweaked his hamstring in practice last Thursday. He is questionable. Check on his status as his game gets closer.

Cole Beasley is still available in lots of fantasy leagues. Last week, he had 11 catches for 121 yards and has put up respectable receiver numbers all year since Week 1. He could be a solid guy to snag off the waiver wire.

Nelson Agholor has had three consecutive games where he's a touchdown for the Raiders. Last week, he had 5 catches for 107 yards against Tampa Bay. He is also likely to be available on the waiver wire if you need some help at wide receiver.

Back to Chris Godwin on Tampa Bay. He is out this week after he had surgery on his broken index finger that he suffered this past Sunday, but expect him back next week.

At tight end, rookie Harrison Bryant for the Cleveland Browns had a solid day with 4 catches for 56 yards and 2 touchdowns. He was in for Austin Hooper while he's recovering from appendicitis surgery. If Hooper can't go this week, Baker Mayfield is another guy who loves to throw to his tight ends so Bryant could be your guy. Also for Cleveland, unfortunately Odell Beckham, Jr. is out for the season with a torn ACL.

Usually I don't give kicker advice, but the Los Angeles Rams have cut ties with Samuel Sloman after a not-so-stellar first seven games. Kai Forbath will be their kicker going forward and should be available in case your kicker is on a bye.

There it is. Hopefully you were able to get all that. I might have it published into a novel given how long it is. Go make some moves and win some fantasy games this week, unless you're playing me. Good luck, we're all counting on you!