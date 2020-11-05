Fantasy Football Moves to Make for Week 9 – Waiver Wire!

We've officially reached the halfway mark of the 2020 NFL season and there's definitely a long way to go. Whether you have injuries or players on a bye, here's some moves you can make to help your fantasy football roster.

In case you're not wanting to go further and read, remember you can go and listen to the new podcast 'The Pregame' with Mat and Jax. But in case you don't, here we go...

At the quarterback spot, I've talked about this name last week, and although it probably didn't look so great last week, it's been solid all year, and that is Derek Carr for the Vegas Raiders. In ESPN fantasy leagues, Carr is owned in less than half of them. He didn't perform well last week against Cleveland in a low scoring game, but he has a very favorable matchup this week against the San Diego Chargers.

Denver Broncos fans will be happy to read me saying that Drew Lock could be a great pickup this week. He's coming off that great comeback last week against the Chargers where he threw for 248 yards and 3 touchdowns. Lock has a favorable matchup this week with the Atlanta Falcons. He is also certainly available in most leagues.

For the running back spot, the Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins would be a good pickup this week. Last week, the rookie back had 113 yards rushing on just 15 carries. Ravens' running back Mark Ingram is also out this week, so less chance of Dobbins splitting carries in that backfield. Snag Dobbins if you need a RB.

Chargers running back Justin Jackson has proved himself as the #1 back in that backfield at this point. Last week, he had 17 rushes for 89 yards. He also catches lots of passes out of the backfield. He has a favorable matchup against the Raiders.

Get ready to make some quick moves now...Jamycal Hasty will get the bulk of the carries in the backfield for the San Francisco 49ers tonight. Green Bay (as you may have seen last week against Dalvin Cook and the Minnesota Vikings) is not having a good time against the run right now. They're also giving up a lot of fantasy points to running backs in general. Pick up Hasty.

At the wide receiver position, Sterling Shepard is still available in a lot of leagues. The New York Giants receiver has quickly become their go-to guy since he came back from injury just two weeks ago. His first game back, he had 6 catches for 59 yards and a touchdown. Then last week, 8 catches, 74 yards. He's quickly becoming a viable option to start at wide receiver or the flex spot.

The Buffalo Bills' Cole Beasley is still available in lots of leagues. Last week, it was a rare week for him grabbing just 2 catches for 24 yards and by far, his worst fantasy stats of the year. I would expect him to bounce back this week against the Seattle Seahawks in a very favorable matchup. They give up lots of points to wide receivers.

There's not a ton out there a tight end right now, but surprising just over half of ESPN leagues own Green Bay's Robert Tonyan right now. Last week, he had 5 catches for 79 yards and expect Aaron Rodgers to target him tonight against the 49ers.

Speaking of the 49ers, George Kittle is out for the year. Jordan Reed is in! He is not owned in many leagues at all. We all know how important the tight end position is for the 49ers. Pick up Reed if you need a solid tight end.

There it is! Your fantasy football pickups going into Week 9 of the season. Adjust your lineups! Good luck to everyone, unless you're playing against me this week!